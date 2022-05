PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she plans to torpedo the latest Republican tax cut plan for the same reason she vetoed the first one. The bill would return $2.5-billion in federal Covid relief money directly to taxpayers. The bill, which was fast-tracked Thursday, May 19, with little debate would slightly reduce the tax rate, raise the exemption, and give disabled veterans and parents a break. The Republicans could not muster enough votes to give it immediate effect.

PORTAGE, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO