PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) - An altercation ended with a stabbing Saturday night in the village of Palmyra. Police say that at approximately 9:29 p.m., the State Police responded to the Speedway Gas Station in the village of Palmyra for a reported assault. Troopers discovered that there was an argument between Martin Hillenbrand, 32, and a 17-year-old male, about Hillenbrand leaving two young children—ages 3 and 10 months—unattended in his vehicle.

PALMYRA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO