COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting involving Cobb County Police in Mableton. Cobb County Police said it happened in the area of 4470 Hicks Road. Officers said they received a call around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night of a person threatening suicide. On their way to the scene, officers learned the man in question was shooting inside of a house with family inside.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO