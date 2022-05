OAKLAND – Many people living near Oakland's Lake Merritt feel helpless with the recent shootings and sideshow activity. They accused city leaders of not doing enough to address the violence and dangerous sideshows on Lakeshore Avenue."I thought about moving. But I'm not in an economic position right now to do that. If I was, I would leave," said neighbor Leeann Alameda.She's not alone. Many Lakeshore Avenue neighbors have already moved out in recent months, saying they are tired of the constant noise and violence."The last three years were extremely hard. It impacted my health. I was depressed. I was stressed,"...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO