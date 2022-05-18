ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

Girls Softball: Two Rivers Edge Valders, Ships and Lancers Fall, Youth Tournament in TR This Weekend

By Damon Ryan
 3 days ago

In local girls' softball yesterday, Two Rivers edged out Valders 1-0. The winning Raiders end up EWC co-champions with Chilton, with both teams ending up 12-2 in the...

Trojans Baseball Rallies To Upset Ships

A 3-run rally in the top of the 7th inning gave Green Bay Southwest a 7-to-6 win over Manitowoc Lincoln in FRCC boys baseball at Municipal Field. Brock Peterson took the loss in relief, but all 3 runs against him were unearned. Alex Lensmeyer and Gavin Lettenberger homered in a...
MANITOWOC, WI
South Bend Returns the Favor, Topple the Timber Rattlers 8-2

The series is all knotted up in Appleton, as the South Bend Cubs beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers yesterday afternoon 8-2. After one inning of scoreless ball, the Cubs exploded for four runs in the 2nd inning, 2 in the 4th, and one more in the 5th before the Rattlers finally got on the board in the bottom half of the 5th.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Northeast Region Shooting Competition This Weekend

Northeast Region Shooting Competition This Weekend. More than 500 young people and their families will converge on the lakeshore area this weekend for a Northeast Region Youth Gun shooting competition. The event is hosted by the Manitowoc Gun Club at 3112 Clover Road in the Newton area through Sunday. Tom...
MANITOWOC, WI
Sports
Kiel Soldier Competes in Regional Best Warrior Competition

A local man competed earlier this month in the Army National Guard’s Region IV Best Warrior Competition. The event was held at Camp Ripley in Minnesota, where Kiel native SGT Joshua Kleinhans came in second. He, alongside SGT Joshua Bell, represented Wisconsin in the competition which had soldiers from...
KIEL, WI
Odor in building leads to evacuation of Bay View Middle School

HOWARD (WLUK) -- Bay View Middle School has been cleared for re-entry after it was evacuated for a strange odor Friday. The Howard-Suamico School District says around 11 a.m., two students reported experiencing nausea or feeling faint. The school nurse evaluated both students. The students were eventually released to their parents.
HOWARD, WI
#Ships#Lancers#Raiders#Ewc#Lincoln#Manitowoc Lutheran#City Manager S Report
The Judds: The Final Tour playing as scheduled in Green Bay

(GREEN BAY,WI)–“The Judds: The Final Tour” is coming to the Resch Center in Green Bay as planned this fall. That announcement follow last month’s death of Namoi Judd. Her daughter, Wynonna Judd, will take to the Resch Center stage on October 8th and the concert will open with Martina McBride. While other country music superstars will be part of the national tour, P-M-I Entertainment Group says it’s not yet known who’ll be joining Wynonna and Martina McBride.
GREEN BAY, WI
VIDEO: Bears visit front yard in Oconto County

(WLUK) -- Spring in Wisconsin means flowers in bloom, boats on the water -- and bears. Jim shared this photo of a bear and two cubs recorded by a doorbell camera in Mountain, in Oconto County. While bear sightings are common in that area, they have also become more frequent...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Heavy traffic expected in Wisconsin Dells this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extreme travel delays are expected this weekend in the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton areas due to interstate construction and the Automotion Classic Car Show. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department recommends leaving at least one hour earlier than your planned time if you are traveling through...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Reporter Tyler Job signs off from News 8 Now as he heads to Green Bay

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — News 8 Now reporter Tyler Job is signing off in La Crosse as he heads to his next reporting opportunity at WGBA (NBC26) in Green Bay. Job started working at News 8 Now in September 2019. It was his first job out of college. During the past two and a half years, Job has told many memorable stories, including a Kwik Trip superfan stopping at all Wisconsin stores in one year, Rotary Lights suffering tens of thousands of dollars in damages from a December windstorm and the unthinkable story of a former West Salem man living through the War in Ukraine.
LA CROSSE, WI
Appleton Area School District piloting more welcoming, inclusive dress code

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District is piloting a new dress code at several of its schools. “Not focusing on what you can’t wear but rather what makes people comfortable and feel safe when they’re inside the building,” said Michael Hernandez who is the assistant superintendent for secondary schools at Appleton Area School District.
APPLETON, WI
Teen gives online threats to shoot high school, judge says 'Grow up'

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) — A judge scolded a teen to “grow up" after making a social media post threatening a shooting at Green Bay West High School in Green Bay, Wisc. The teen was ordered Wednesday to be removed from his home and placed at Rawhide Youth Services in Waupaca County, Wisc.
GREEN BAY, WI
Snowfest Organizers Announce Theme and Parade Route for July Event

With Two Rivers Snowfest just around the corner, the organizers have dropped some more information. According to Friends of Two Rivers Snowfest Co-Chair Tony Sachse, the theme for this year’s event will be Bring Back the 70s. Guests are invited to wear their best tie-dye and find their grove July 22nd through the 24th.
TWO RIVERS, WI
'For the first time in forever,' 'Frozen' comes to Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis.— For the first time in forever, Disney’s Broadway musical, “Frozen,” is coming to Wisconsin. The iconic Disney princess story follows two sisters, one with magical powers, as they embark on a quest to save their kingdom. The state’s premiere is also bringing home a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin students recognized in first-ever signing day for apprenticeships

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stateline Manufacturing Alliance held its first-ever signing day Thursday to recognize southern Wisconsin students choosing a pathway in the trades. Thirteen students from different area high schools were selected for apprenticeships in an “earn and learn” model, which allows them to work full-time learning a trade while also taking college classes that are paid for by their employer. Stateline Manufacturing Alliance explained that the goal of the event is to match students’ skills and career interests with local partners to meet the growing workforce need.
WISCONSIN STATE
Former Packers WR Davante Adams' cousin killed in park shooting

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. - One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shootout among multiple gunmen at an East Palo Alto park where dozens of children were playing, police said. More than 30 shots were fired during the shootout Tuesday at Jack Farrell Park where children...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Sandra L Bialek

Sandra L. Bialek, age 82, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Sandra was born on February 6, 1940 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late William and Viola Zeman Trochil. Sandra was a graduate of Lincoln High School and had been employed at Fox Hills Resort in Mishicot. On June 30, 1956 she married Allen R. Bialek at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2020. Sandra enjoyed camping, trips out to Arizona, socializing with her family and friends (while enjoying a few Busch Lights) and one or two Old Fashioneds on Sunday with her husband Allen.
MANITOWOC, WI

