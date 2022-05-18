ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee County Education Foundation Hosts Scholarship Reception

By WLEN News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrian, MI – The Lenawee County Education Foundation recently hosted its 35th Annual Scholarship Reception. Approximately 200 students received 385 scholarships, totaling more than...

