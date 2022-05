How could the state spend a surplus of over $9 billion? This week, state lawmakers and the governor agreed to an outline for an agreement on spending that includes $4 billion in tax cuts, $4 billion of funding in areas such as education and social services and $4 billion in reserve, according to the Minnesota House’s Session Daily. Prior to the agreement, the House and Senate debated separate education funding bills, with the House bill calling for billions of education funding in numerous areas and the Senate bill focusing on literacy.

WINONA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO