ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Family pets die in fire at Templeton residence

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGCGm_0fiH1abZ00

No human injuries reported

– A fire broke out early this morning at around 5:34 a.m. at a Templeton residence on Sunnyside Way. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officers evacuated nearby homes and fire crews worked on retrieving pets from the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpqQd_0fiH1abZ00

Two adult residents and one child were home when the fire broke out. They were able to leave the home immediately, according to reports, however, the family’s three dogs and three of their four cats died in the fire. One cat was rescued from the fire but its status is unknown at this time.

The home sustained major damage during the blaze. No further information is available at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nP2ru_0fiH1abZ00

-Photos and report by Jason Brock

Comments / 0

Related
FOX26

Over 500 vehicles destroyed in Fresno Foreign Wrecking fire

Fresno, Calif. — A massive fire broke out at the Fresno Foreign Wrecking on Thursday afternoon in Fresno. Cal Fire, Sanger, Selma, and the Fresno Fire Departments helped put out the fire and prevented it from reaching nearby buildings. The black smoke rising into the air from the fire...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Accidents
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Templeton, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Independent

Bear Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Montecito

Bear sightings in Santa Barbara, while uncommon, are not unheard of. In fact, on the night of Friday, May 13, a female black bear was killed in an apparent vehicular hit-and-run near Ladera Lane in Montecito. Neighbors at East Valley Road and Ladera Lane heard screeching tires, a thump, and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunnyside#Accident
Lompoc Record

Trial begins for Santa Maria man accused of gang shooting death on West Donovan Road

Opening statements were presented to a jury last week in the trial of Santa Maria man who is accused of a gang shooting death on West Donovan Road in December 2020. The trial began May 12 for Jesus Juarez Garcilazo, 21, who is charged with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kevin Nunez-Escamilla, according to Deputy Deputy District Attorney Jordan Lockey, who is leading prosecution on the case.
SANTA MARIA, CA
crimevoice.com

Arrested for Grand Theft of Fruit

May 13, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Setting aside the age-old arguments swirling around the question of “what’s a fruit and what’s a vegetable,” the theft of edibles growing on the property of another is not to be taken lightly in a jurisdiction where agricultural industry generates significant economic revenues to both private enterprise and public taxing authorities. In Santa Barbara County, the theft of a single avocado is nothing less than sacrilege.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Homes destroyed by brush fire in Madera, officials say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fast-moving brush fire that destroyed two homes and damaged two others on Tuesday evening, according to Cal Fire. Around 5:00 p.m., firefighters were called out to the area of Riverview Drive and Orchard Avenue for a report of a small brush fire burning in the riverbed […]
MADERA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
crimevoice.com

Burglars Busted After Hitting Same Store for the Third Time

May 18, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. Obviously unaware of the eternal verity of the adage “third time’s the charm,” Oxnard residents Ryan Taylor and Brooke Scheer appear to suffer from a compulsion to push their luck. According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Brett...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

$1M Bail for Stabbing Suspect

May 18, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Goleta resident Rafael Castro Jr., 41, was walking around on City of Goleta streets on the morning of May 17th , a free man under terms of his felony parole status. Given that, it would have been reasonable for him to carefully abide by the law, particularly as it applies to the perpetration of violence upon others.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Dead female black bear found in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. – A female black bear was found dead in Montecito on Monday morning. The bear was found on East Valley Road near Ladera Lane. California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that its injuries were consistent with being hit by a car on Friday evening. The department said the bear probably died shortly The post Dead female black bear found in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTECITO, CA
FOX40

Hour 9 of northeast Fresno standoff: Kastner delayed

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As hour nine of a northeast Fresno standoff continues, officials from the Clovis Unified School District announced that class will be delayed for a nearby middle school. The standoff that started with a deputy-involved shooting at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, is now in its ninth hour as police surround the […]
FRESNO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy