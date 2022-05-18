Family pets die in fire at Templeton residence

No human injuries reported

– A fire broke out early this morning at around 5:34 a.m. at a Templeton residence on Sunnyside Way. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officers evacuated nearby homes and fire crews worked on retrieving pets from the fire.

Two adult residents and one child were home when the fire broke out. They were able to leave the home immediately, according to reports, however, the family’s three dogs and three of their four cats died in the fire. One cat was rescued from the fire but its status is unknown at this time.

The home sustained major damage during the blaze. No further information is available at this time.

-Photos and report by Jason Brock