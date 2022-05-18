In demand Letang will allow Pens to match free agent offers

CRANBERRY TWP. (93.7 The Fan) – Pens 16-year defenseman Kris Letang is dealing with free agency for the first time in his career. He’s already had conversations with Pens GM Ron Hextall, but said both sides agreed they won’t talk publicly about his future.

Letang is arguably the hottest free agent defenseman despite being 35-years-old. His rankings among defensemen this season would tell you why:

· 7th in points (68)

· 7th in assists (58)

· 12th in points per game (0.87)

· 4th in minutes (25:47)

He can help run your power play, a top-notch work ethic and a winner of three Stanley Cups. Many teams would covet such a player and it’s likely to put Letang in line for a raise off his $7.25 million contract that expired with the Pens.

“I always signed an extension in the past,” Letang said. “It’s not something that I know what to expect. The main goal has to stay here and play in Pittsburgh. Don’t know what to expect. I tried to help build something good here and want to keep it going.”

Sportsnet, Yahoo, Bleacher Report all rank Letang as the top defenseman in free agency. The Hockey News ranks him second and the Hockey Writers say he’s one of a couple ‘top tier’ defensemen.

Letang has been asked about his future a couple of times during the regular season. He’s aware of his situation, but says he was so focused on the Pens making a playoff run he’s now just starting to realize it could be over in Pittsburgh.

“I didn’t expect to be talking to you guys today, that’s for sure,” Letang said Tuesday. “I’m really confident in the group we have. I know PO Joseph is an up-and-coming player who will be in the league a long time, great talent, great player. I’m pretty confident in our group. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way and you have to turn the page and start again. It’s a special group, it’s a group that can win anything.”

Letang says he still wants to be a part of this group and when asked if he would allow the Pens to match any offer he chuckled and said ‘of course’.

The Montreal native has only known the Pittsburgh Penguins in his pro career. He’s only known post-season play. He’s only known playing with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

“We kind of all came together,” Letang said. “Sid was there the year before us. Having to play against him in the Quebec League, Sid was always a model. He does everything perfectly, how focused he is. The dedication he puts into hockey is amazing.”

“Geno, saw him grow as a player and as a person. We all know how good he is and what he has accomplished throughout his career. To see the beginning of Geno where he couldn’t speak a word of English. Now he jokes around and having him out to dinner with the guys.”

“We grew all together.”

Now for the first time in their careers, they may start growing apart.