Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) Chicago Announces Grand Opening Date

The inside scoop is out; limited tickets for Museum of Ice Cream’s grand opening will be available on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10am! MOIC is opening its doors to the Windy City on Saturday, July 16, 2022 to scoops of all ages and flavors. After 2 million visitors across 7 sold-out locations, MOIC has found its latest sweet spot in the historic Chicago Tribune building on Michigan Avenue.

Reimagined for an audience in need of new ways to celebrate, MOIC Chicago has thoughtfully curated a Willy Wonka-esque adventure to delight every adult’s inner kid, and excite every kid through the universal joy of ice cream!

Learn about the history of ice cream in a journey sprinkled with fun facts and unique interactive installations designed specifically for Chicago. Look forward to cone-necting with loved ones in the city’s only dessert-themed indoor carnival, complete with a cookie carousel and funhouse mirror maze. Recline like an ice cream angel and float away in a sea of pink clouds in the balloon room – and celebrate the iconic Chicago (jelly) bean in another. You can also challenge and throw virtual cherries at each other in our new interactive game.

Expect a variety of classic and novel flavors across 5 free-flow dessert stations, including uniquely-Chicagoan ice cream hotdogs and shaved ice, with seasonal surprise treats on rotation. Grownup kids will enjoy our signature pink cocktails, each with a different flavor to tickle your taste buds each time! Guests with dietary restrictions are still in for an easy-freezy day, as each station offers vegan and allergen-free alternatives.

Tickets are expected to melt fast, so don’t be disheartened if you can’t scoop your tickets in time for the grand opening – MOIC Chicago has an exciting year planned ahead! Keep an eye out for holiday highlights like Pinkmas and Museum of I Scream, which are MOIC’s famed Halloween and holiday celebrations.

Ticket sales for Museum of Ice Cream Chicago begin on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10am and can be reserved at www.museumoficecream.com. Regular general admission tickets start from $36 on weekdays and $44 on weekends. Be the first to visit MOIC Chicago with limited preview tickets that come with a special MOIC gift bag for opening weekend on July 16 and 17.