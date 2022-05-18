Training, quick response safely defuse crisis situation at Bozeman ER

BOZEMAN - A Bozeman man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly threatened to kill himself with a knife at the Bozeman Deaconess Health Emergency Room.

Jason Oglesbee, 50, was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday morning, facing a felony charge of assault with a weapon.

According to charging documents, on Monday, May 16, 2022, Bozeman Police officers responded to a call from the hospital about a weapon disturbance in the emergency room. Hospital security reported that a man, later identified as Oglesbee, was armed with a “short flip knife” threatening to kill himself and holding the knife to his throat.

Edgar Cedillo - MTN NEWS Jason Oglesbee

Eventually, officers were able to detain Oglesbee. A security guard told officers that the man had turned the knife toward him at one point during the confrontation.

In court, Oglesbee said he was seeking mental help when he went to the hospital Monday.

“The response for mental and behavioral health is a community effort, we definitely partner with all of those in the community to patients who need,” says Kallie Kajuwa, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer, Bozeman Health.

“We go through a lot of training to prepare for emergencies such as a security threat,” says Kajuwa.

Bozeman Health officials say that de-escalation training is taught to staff and was applied on Monday.

“A lot of our front line workers, as well as our security staff and leaders, go through de-escalation training, and we learned that was invaluable yesterday,” says Kajuwa.

With the help of law enforcement and hospital staff, the situation was able to be resolved.

“We always are prepared, we know that it's a risk out there, we understand that is something we are always vulnerable to,” says Kajuwa.

Oglesbee’s bond was set at $50,000; his preliminary hearing is set for June 3rd.

