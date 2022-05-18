ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Hospitalized inmate tries to sneak out of building through ceiling tiles, police say

By WGME Staff
KLEWTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) — An inmate tried to escape custody while at Maine Medical Center by attempting to climb through...

klewtv.com

KATU.com

Suspect under 18 charged with murder in death of Milana Li, Beaverton police say

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A suspect, who is under 18, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 13-year-old Milana Li, according to Beaverton police. Beaverton police said on Friday a juvenile was charged with murder in the first degree. Police said investigators "received dozens of investigative tips from community members and followed up on many leads."
BEAVERTON, OR
987thebull.com

Juvenile Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Milana Li

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Conestoga Middle School student reported missing this week has been found dead and investigators have ruled it a homicide. 13-year-old Milana Li was last seen at her apartment near SW Murray Blvd. and Scholls Ferry Road on Sunday and she was reported missing on Monday. Her body was found Tuesday in a creek at Westside Linear Park near Southwest Barrows Road and Horizon Boulevard.
BEAVERTON, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Maine State
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

PPB: Armed robbery suspect arrested following multiple thefts

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has made an arrest following an armed robbery on Thursday. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded to an armed robbery call in the 100 block of Northwest Broadway around 12:40 p.m. Thursday May 19. The victim, who worked at a business there, told officers the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The victim showed the suspect the empty cash drawer, at which point the suspect demanded the victim’s property and left with the victim’s wallet and iPhone.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Protester sues feds, alleging they grabbed her off street, drove her around in van before realizing they had wrong person

A protester headed home from a late-night demonstration in downtown Portland in July 2020 said she was taken off the street by camouflaged-clad federal officers, placed into their unmarked van with tinted windows and driven in circles before officers realized they had stopped the wrong person and let her go, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

15-year-old missing in Gresham found safe

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are asking for your help in finding a 15-year-old runaway who was last seen on Thursday afternoon. They boy was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of Southeast Regner in Gresham. “He may want to hurt himself,” Gresham Police said.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

RV torched during homeless camp cleanup on 157th Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland police detained one person after they allegedly lit an RV on fire while crews were trying to tow it away. It was part of a homeless vehicle camp cleanup the Portland Bureau of Transportation conducted Friday. PBOT tells us they marked the campers and RVs...
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

9 teens escape SUV that rolled down embankment, 6 hurt

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Nine teens escaped from a smashed SUV that sped over a curb, rolled down a 50-foot embankment and stopped at the edge of a creek under Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon near Vancouver, Washington, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Clark County sheriff’s officials said six...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Police identify woman shot and killed along Eastbank Esplanade

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police on Thursday identified the woman shot and killed along the Eastbank Esplanade earlier this month as 31-year-old Ash Smith. Officers found Smith dead near Southeast Salmon Street May 8 after responding to a reported shooting at about 11:45 that night. Police arrested 25-year-old Wyatt...
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon couple accused of manslaughter after toddler drowns

The cause of death of a 17-month-old girl in Albany was drowning, according to a social media post from the Albany Police Department. On Sunday, May 15, officers arrested John and Kaitlyn Hutchings of Lebanon on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree criminal mistreatment, three counts of second-degree child neglect and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
LEBANON, OR
iheart.com

Portland Police Detail Fentanyl Dangers

The Portland Police Bureau continues to raise awareness regarding the dangers of illegally produced and sold fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, and can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. While it has a medical use under licensed professionals, over the years, fentanyl has become a cheap drug, sold in pill form, usually blue in color and often referred to as M30s. They are often stamped to resemble pharmaceutical drugs, such as oxycodone or Xanax. Fentanyl also can come in powder form and can be cut into other drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), 42 percent of pills tested for fentanyl contained at least 2 mg of fentanyl, considered a potential lethal dose.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Former federal prison guard in Oregon pleads guilty to accepting bribes, providing pot, phones and cigarettes to inmates

Nickolas Herrera, a former guard at the federal prison in Sheridan, Thursday pleaded guilty to accepting bribes to smuggle in marijuana, phones, cigarettes and designer sneakers to inmates. Herrera, 32, of McMinnville, accepted cash and online payments from Elizabeth McIntosh, an acquaintance of inmate Dontae Hunt, according to a federal...
SHERIDAN, OR

