Charles County, MD

Bowling seeks 2nd term as District 1 Charles commissioner

By By Darryl Kinsey Jr.
Maryland Independent
 3 days ago
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) has chosen to seek a second term as District 1 commissioner in Charles County in the July 19 primary.

Bowling, 42, resides in Dentsville and filed for re-election on March 21, becoming the fourth Democratic candidate in the race to represent District 1.

Bowling told Southern Maryland News he decided to run again after looking back at some of the work that has been accomplished over the last four years in office.

“We’ve had some amazing achievements,” he said, including the establishment of a resilience authority in the county, which seeks to support infrastructure projects to better prepare the county for the changes brought on by climate change.

Bowling also touted land preservation efforts in the county such as the addition of areas of Nanjemoy and Cobb Neck to Maryland’s Rural Legacy Areas program.

“We have become a leader in the state in land preservation, adding two major areas of the county to the rural legacy program,” he said.

Bowling also celebrated the county’s efforts to provide broadband access to residents who lacked connections to high speed internet.

If elected to a second term, Bowling pledged to continue to support the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and local school board, and provide more connections for residents without broadband internet access.

He said voters should choose him because he puts residents first.

“I don’t put the politics above the people and I listen to the residents of the county. And when they tell me what they want to see I do my very best to get that accomplished,” he said.

Bowling faces primary challenges from Bryantown resident Matt Nolan Wills, Hughesville native and current student school board member Ian Herd, and fellow Hughesville resident Dr. Richard E. Cook.

The winner of the July primary will face Republican challenger Paul Genevie of La Plata.

IN THIS ARTICLE
