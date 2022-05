Evie Mathis, the extraordinary Wayland Middle School eighth-grade pole vaulter, has outdone herself yet again. The daughter of Rick and Cindy Mathis Thursday afternoon at Hastings cleared an even 12 feet to not only win the event in the meet, but also to elevate her to No. 1 in the nation for all female pre-high school vaulters. She broke her own eighth grade State of Michigan record and her own school record. Though not in high school yet, she has surpassed the school record in the pole vault and twice earlier this year cleared 11-6.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO