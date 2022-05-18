ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Pickpockets steal $6k necklace from woman in Clearfield County, police investigate

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFGEh_0fiGz4XW00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for two suspects that allegedly stole a $6,000 necklace right off of a woman’s neck in Clearfield County.

According to the victim, an unknown man and woman approached her on May 14 on the 1200 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway. They both allegedly worked together to distract the victim and take a gold necklace right off of her neck.

Clearfield County community approves sale of liquor licenses

The woman was said to have dark hair and both reportedly left the scene in a white SUV. The necklace valued at $6,000 is said to have a sitting Buddha on the pendant.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Derry Township drug deal ends with arson and attempted homicide charges

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Derry Township man is in jail and another is recovering from his injuries in an incident that allegedly involved a drug deal, arson and gunfire. Yellow police tape still marks where troopers say 59-year-old Edward Hart shot 40-year-old Jonathan Corey off Route 982 in Derry Township. State trooper Stephen Limani told KDKA it began with Corey knocking on Hart's camper door and asking for meth. According to Limani, Hart told Corey to get off his property. Troopers say that should have been the end of it, but it wasn't. Investigators say Corey set fire to items on...
WTAJ

Somerset County authorities looking for 4 people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County authorities are looking for four people that are wanted on warrants as of May 20. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following people: Devin Feathers, 25, of the Confluence area- wanted for domestic charges Ryan Engleka, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man steals car, found near Ohio border, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a car and was caught on I-80 near the Ohio border. Dewey Smallwood, 53, faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and also driving with a suspended license. According to the criminal […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearfield County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Clearfield County, PA
City
Philipsburg, PA
therecord-online.com

Woodward Township police announce apprehension of township man in domestic strangulation case

DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have posted word on the apprehension of a township resident wanted in a recent strangulation case. A township release said Mubarik Abdul Graves, 31, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force in the Avis area and was placed into the Clinton County Correctional Facility where he was turned over to the Woodward Township Police Department on an outstanding warrant as well as a state parole detainer.
WOODWARD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Necklace#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Deadly shooting in Sunbury, police looking for suspect

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police are looking for the man they say shot and killed another man in a convenience store Thursday afternoon. Sunbury Law Enforcement held a press conference at the station Thursday night. They say several people were inside the Penn […]
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County victim scammed out of $91K

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a woman from Woodward Township lost over $91,000 to scammers between November 2021 and May 2022. Authorities say that a 69-year-old woman was contacted by unknown scammers who told her that she had $2.5 million in an account. The scammers then told her that […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Armed and dangerous homicide suspect in Sunbury still on the loose

Sunbury, Pa. -- A man involved in a fatal shooting Thursday in Sunbury is now on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. Chief Brad Hare of Sunbury Police Department said during a press conference Thursday night that a homicide charge is being filed against the suspect, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru. Police were searching for Uhuru on Snydertown Road near Elysburg as of Thursday night. Hare urged the public to be cautious if traveling through the Sunbury area. ...
SUNBURY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wesb.com

Turtlepoint Couple Get Probation for Scam Attempt

A Turtlepoint couple have pled guilty to attempting to scam a Schuylkill County woman. 61-year-old Joseph Loveless and his wife, 67-year-old Catherine Loveless, were sentenced to 12 months’ probation each after telling a Coaldale woman that she had won the Publishers’ Clearing House sweepstakes, and would need to write three checks, two for $885 each and one for $85,000 made out to “Catherine Loveless,” in order to collect the alleged $10.8 million jackpot.
TURTLEPOINT, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man’s Jeep breaks down on I-80, steals truck

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Mill Hall man is behind bars after police said he stole a truck in Centre County. State police in Rockview received a call on the afternoon of May 12 about a Jeep on the side of the road and reported seeing a man walking away from it. Timothy Sutton, 44, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Grove Ave. Toddler Death Update

We have an update to a story that we first told you about early last Month. A Johnstown woman has been charged with homicide in the death of her 14-month-old daughter according to police. Nicole Fuschino joins us now live with the details for us Nicole what can you tell...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police warn of multiple vehicle break-ins in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township residents are being asked to keep an eye out for suspicious activity after a rash of vehicle break-ins. Several thefts from vehicles have been reported between April 30 and May 16 and have occurred on Luther Road, Rachel Street, Metzler Street, Norwood Street, and Wineland Street. Police are […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown mother charged with homicide in death of toddler

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was charged with general criminal homicide following an investigation into the death of 14-month-old Gianna Rice-Lewis in April. On Thursday, charges were filed against Veronica L. Lewis, 38, whose child died in the ER from massive blood loss caused by blunt force trauma abuse. She also faces felony […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy