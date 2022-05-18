ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Allegiant Airlines adds flights from KC to Las Vegas for Chiefs game

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Allegiant has a special deal for Chiefs fans who hope to go to Las Vegas for the Raiders game in January.

The airline added one-time-only scheduled flights from Kansas City to Vegas for the Jan. 8, 2023, game at Allegiant Stadium.

The flights are scheduled between Jan. 5 and Jan. 9. The airline said the added flights will give Chiefs fans an easy option to make the trip, take in Las Vegas, and enjoy a football rivalry.

“We know fans mark this matchup on their calendar every year and Allegiant’s brand of nonstop, affordable flights provide the perfect opportunity for Chiefs fans to take advantage of all Las Vegas has to offer,” Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue and planning, said.

Flight times and fares can be found on Allegiant’s website .

Chiefs fans planning to travel to Las Vegas for the game will likely be looking for flight deals because tickets for the game start around $300 a piece.

