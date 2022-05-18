ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury, CT

Glastonbury needs affordable housing; site wrong, residents say

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

GLASTONBURY — The town needs affordable housing, but “this isn’t the place for it,” resident Larry Niland told the Town Plan and Zoning Commission during a public hearing Tuesday on a proposal to build a five-story, 74-unit apartment building on 2.4 acres at Hebron Avenue and Manchester Road.

WHERE: 2.4 acres on southwest corner of Hebron Avenue and Manchester Road.

PROPOSED: Five-story, 74-unit building, with 23 units, 30%, rent-restricted for 40 years to meet state affordability standards.

SOME ISSUES: Traffic and pedestrian safety, fire protection, pollution from dump trucks removing large amount of fill.

The theme struck by Niland — who is vice chairman of the Town Council but spoke as a resident of 3271 Hebron Ave., three miles east of the site — was repeated by many speakers at the lengthy public hearing, which is to continue June 7.

Town planning director Rebecca Augur said the TPZ received 44 written comments — 37 opposing the plan, three supporting it, and four unclear. Some 35 residents spoke at the hearing, either in person or via Zoom teleconference, and all either opposed the plan outright or expressed concern about its effects.

All the speakers drew applause from the crowd in Town Hall council chambers. Statements by the professionals who presented the proposal for the developer occasionally drew derisive laughter, as when lawyer Andrea L. Gomes said studies show that rent-restricted housing doesn’t reduce property values and can increase them.

But public sentiment isn’t the only thing TPZ members will have to consider when they vote on the proposal by Manchester/Hebron Avenue LLC, a Manchester-based company.

The building is proposed under the state’s affordable housing law. Under to the law, if an affordable housing proposal is denied and the developer appeals to Superior Court, the commission must prove the denial “is necessary to protect substantial public interests in health, safety, or other matters, which the commission may legally consider.”

The commission also needs to prove that those public interests clearly outweigh the need for affordable housing and can’t be protected by reasonable changes in the plan.

Several of the professionals who explained aspects of the plan Tuesday concluded their presentations by expressing the professional opinion that the plan would have no significant impact on health and safety. Those statements built a record the TPZ will have to rebut if it denies the application and hopes to have that denial stand up in court.

The plan calls for 23 of the 74 apartments, 30%, to be rent-restricted for 40 years to meet state affordability standards.

Although the site on the southwest corner of Hebron Avenue and Manchester Road is virtually across the street from Fire Station 4, Niland and other speakers said that firehouse doesn’t have the equipment to fight a fire at the top of a five-story building. The nearest piece of fire apparatus suited to that job is some 15 minutes away, Niland said.

The proposed site of the apartment building is a steep, wooded hill. A large amount of fill would have to be removed to flatten part of the site for construction of the building.

Cynthia Vodopivec, an engineer specializing in health and safety who lives at 464 Stanley Drive, behind the proposed apartment site, said it would take about 6,000 dumptruck trips to remove the necessary material. She calculated the quantities of various pollutants those trucks would emit.

Ellen Harriman, a local real estate agent who lives on Knollwood Drive, expressed concern that the plan lacks outdoor recreation, which could force children and others to cross the busy, hazardous Hebron Avenue to get to Buckingham Park.

