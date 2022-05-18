ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois gardeners on alert for invasive jumping worms

By Janye Killelea
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — It sounds like something out of a horror movie, and it will probably give some gardeners nightmares, but an invasive species of ravenous jumping worms is slithering their way across Illinois.

The worms which are native to East Asia, are a glossy gray or brown with a white band, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture says they thrash around and can leap one foot into the air.

Yes, you read that right — they literally jump into the air.

These slimy pests also devour nutrients from the soil, leaving it unable to sustain trees or plants and according to some scientists could slowly destroy entire forests.

There’s also mild concern the invasive species will end up in plants sold in nurseries which will then go into home gardens and local parks.

Illinois is one of 34 states with jumping worms and, according to the University of Illinois, they’ve already been detected in 40 Illinois counties including Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry and Will.

If you spot one of these creatures, you’re urged to take a photo and submit it to your local University of Illinois Extension office.

Jumping worms’ tails separate from their bodies when caught, so experts say the best way to get rid of the them is to seal them in a plastic bag and then toss it into the trash.

