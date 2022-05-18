CCIU celebrates academic excellence and student achievements
By Fran Maye
Mercury
3 days ago
PHOENIXVILLE — Earlier this month, students gathered for the champions banquet at Franklin Commons in Phoenixville to celebrate an array of amazing accomplishments from the 2021-22 school year. The banquet began with opening remarks from special events coordinators Jay Della Ragione and Kathy Gurnee. CCIU Executive Director, Dr....
The Exeter School District has hired a nearly 15-year veteran of the district as the superintendent starting on July 1. Dr. Christy Haller, 47, is currently the district’s director of human resources, the district said in an email. Previously, she led Owatin Creek Elementary as its principal for a...
POTTSTOWN — The Pottstown Regional Public Library celebrated its 100th anniversary in festive style on May 12. According to Mindy Lipsky, the library’s executive director, “it was well-attended with over 100 people present.”. State Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-146th Dist., was on hand to present a citation from...
WHITPAIN — Audio recording professionals from across the Philadelphia region are invited to Montgomery County Community College’s Blue Bell Campus for a special event highlighting the College’s upgraded and immersive audio recording system. The Sound Recording and Music Technology department (SRT) will host a meeting of the...
POTTSTOWN — On Sunday at 11 AM, you are invited to worship with Bethel Community Church of Pottstown when we Celebrate our 7th Year Church Anniversary. The guest preacher will be The Right Reverend Jeffrey N. Leath, 128th Elected and Consecrated Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Special music will be rendered by BCCP Choir, Nadjah Nicole (Emmy Award-winning show “The Voice”) and Psalmist Joyce Lake under the direction of Mr. Hezekiah Hill. In-person worship is permissible and masks are optional with social distancing for those fully vaccinated. In addition, the service is Live on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/BCCP575 or dial in by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. BCCP Food Pantry is open Monday 5 PM – 6:30 PM. The Pottstown Vaccine Clinic is Open Tuesday from 12 PM to 6 PM and Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM. Walk-ins are welcomed. The “Second Booster” (Pfizer, Moderna) is being administered. Clinic sponsored by Pottstown Ministerium of Faith Communities. On Thursday at 12 PM, it’s In-Person (Library) / Virtual Community Bible Study by calling 215-383-1625 Code 198087. For more information, please call 610-326-1700.
Excitement was in the air as the horn went off to drop hooks in the water to begin the search for the largest fish at the 21st annual Daniel Boone Optimist Club Trout Rodeo. Held at the South Birdsboro Archery Rod & Gun Club pond on Saturday morning, May 14, the free event was open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Prizes were awarded in several categories, including the largest fish.
POTTSTOWN — The Pottstown School Board unanimously adopted a $66.9 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year that will not raise taxes. It is the third consecutive year school taxes have not been raised in Pottstown. The state Act 1 Index, or tax cap, would allow the board to...
POTTSTOWN — The Pottstown Historical Society, 568 E. High St., will hold its regular meeting on Monday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The evening’s speaker will be Dr. Steven Segletes who will talk about the role his father played in the success of America’s first spy satellite program, CORONA, a key element in the Cold War. The program is credited with keeping the United States from a nuclear conflict with the Soviet Union.
PLYMOUTH — Saying three civilians were “instrumental” in helping to get justice for the family of a young woman who was brutally stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend at the Meadowbrook Train Station in Abington, Montgomery County’s top law enforcer presented them with commendations. Juan Vasquez,...
Comcast is expanding its network of services to include areas of Exeter and Amity townships and St. Lawrence in Berks County and Honey Brook Borough in Chester County. The company will add more than 18,000 across the four municipalities. In Exeter and St. Lawrence, Comcast said it will make its...
NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County Commissioners’ Vice Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr. took a moment on Thursday to express his gratitude to people who worked on Election Day on Tuesday for the 2022 primary election. “I want to thank all the poll workers, ballot counters and other staff who helped...
WEST CHESTER — A common feature of primary elections, even bitter ones, is the coming together of the losing candidates behind the winning one, the prevailing wisdom being that a united front is the best way to help boost the party’s chances at the polling place in November.
In Tuesday’s primary in which a 2020 election denier won nomination in our own state’s governor’s race, voting systems continued to be impaired by error and malfunction. Make no mistake: This was not fraud or cheating or stealing votes. This was just plain incompetence with counties of our region among the offenders.
The police departments in the Pottstown area are planning to intensify their efforts to enforce DUI and alcohol-related crimes. Over the next week, the multi-jurisdictional DUI enforcement team will be conducting at least one sobriety checkpoint operation. Police plan to reduce the number of DUI-related accidents by deterring potential drunk drivers.
NORRISTOWN — As COVID-19 cases resume spiking, Montgomery County health officials on Friday upgraded health concerns to a “high level” as classified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We’ve seen a steady climb in incidences, new transmissions due to COVID and the percent of...
Thursday, May 12 was a perfect day for the annual Herb Sale* in Chester Springs — a bit of sun with some overcast, but no threat of rain. Just dry and bright and full of hundreds and hundreds of seedlings and plants waiting to go home to gardens throughout the Greater Philadelphia Area.
POTTSTOWN — Ten killed. These are the headlines that the media, by some necessity, try to convey the scale of mass shootings. But those headlines also condemn those victims to anonymity. They do not convey the meaning of the lives taken. And all too often, the nation knows the...
POTTSTOWN — A year or so ago, Whittina Gregory would not have lain down on the sofa, even though she was tired. “I would have pushed through it, because that’s how I am,” she said. But she said she is trying to listen to her body more,...
WEST CHESTER — Spirited contests for party nominations for U.S. Senator and governor drove Chester County voters to the polls — literally and postally— in higher than normal numbers in Tuesday’s Primary Election. According to figures from the county Office of Voter Services, 118,656 of the...
Primary election day in Berks County was, at least for a while, somewhat chaotic. And county elections officials are still searching for answers about what went wrong, with the head of the elections board calling the situation a “monumental failure.”. A technical programming issue with the new electronic poll...
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man showed no visible emotion as a jury convicted him of fatally shooting a man who reportedly was his friend during an Easter Sunday 2019 encounter on a secluded parking lot in the borough. Stephen Moore, 34, of the of the 400 block of Chestnut...
