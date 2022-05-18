ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Man accused of shooting Linn County deputy asks for trial delay

By Shannon Moudy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The man accused of shooting a Linn County deputy during a convenience store robbery last summer wants his trial pushed back again. Stanley Donahue's attempted murder trial is set for July 12. Now he says a potential start witness in the state's case...

kniakrls.com

Kalona Man Charged in Marion County for Trafficking Weapons

On Wednesday at approximately 6:45 pm, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Aaron Wayne Neuzil of Kalona, Iowa. Deputies found Neuzil with a Black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm firearm that was reported stolen from Iowa City. Neuzil was charged with Trafficking in Stolen Weapons First Offense, a Class D Felony.
MARION COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man accused of killing 2 men in Cedar Rapids has bond set at $1.5M

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A man arrested this week suspected of killing two men in Cedar Rapids has his bond set at $1.5 million dollars. Kazius Childress, 20, had his first court appearance Thursday morning. Childress is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

IC man who accidentally shot himself in front of his 9 children faces weapons, child endangerment and false report charges

Iowa City Police say a man who accidentally shot himself in front of his nine children faces weapons and other charges after allegedly claiming he was shot by someone else. 34-year-old Alando Gordon was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11am Thursday. Police say Gordon reported just after 3:30pm on May 3rd that he had been shot by another subject while he was taking out the garbage behind his apartment building on the 400 block of South Dodge Street. The subsequent investigation determined that Gordon had actually shot himself in the foot inside the apartment while his nine children, ages two through 13, were present.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Man Sentenced In Vehicle Odometer Scam

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three eastern Iowa men are facing months in prison and/or will have to pay thousands of dollars in restitution, after admitting they rolled back odometers on vehicles they sold over the internet. Fifty-year-old Jerret Schreiber of Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland of Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids men arrested for overnight theft at Iowa City auto shop

Two Cedar Rapids men have been arrested after allegedly stealing tires from an Iowa City auto shop overnight. Iowa City Police were called to Meza Auto on Stevens Drive just after 1am Saturday for two subjects believed to be stealing catalytic converters. The suspects’ vehicle, a 2003 Hyundai Elantra, was pulled over on Gilbert Street near Highway 6 just before 1:15am. The driver, 33-year-old Jason Smith of 7th Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
IOWA CITY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Police Announce Update Regarding Recent Stabbing Incident, Subject Involved Facing Criminal Charges

The Marshalltown Police Department has announced an update regarding a recent stabbing incident in the Marshalltown community. During the early morning of Monday, May 16th, the Marshalltown Police Department was called to UnityPoint Hospital after 41-year-old Andrew Simmons of Marshalltown was admitted to the hospital with a stab wound. Simmons’...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man wanted on assault warrant arrested after alleged fight with officer

An Iowa City man wanted on a domestic assault warrant was taken into custody Wednesday, but reportedly not without adding to his charges by fighting with an officer. Police observed 28-year-old Daniel Cancino as he pulled into the Kirkwood Liquor and Tobacco parking lot at around 4:10 pm. Knowing that he had felony parole and probation violation warrants, the officer grabbed hold of Cancino and ordered him to put his hands behind his back. Instead, Cancino allegedly began fighting with the officer.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash Wednesday night

Update: The motorcyclist who was killed Wednesday in a crash in Davenport has been identified as 56-year-old Davenport resident Michael Vickers, according to a news release from Davenport Police. Earlier: A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police. About...
DAVENPORT, IA
1230kfjb.com

Woman Facing Multiple Offenses in Three Different Iowa Counties is Arrested and Currently Being Held in the Marshall County Jail

A woman who was facing multiple charges in three different Iowa counties has recently been arrested and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. Thirty-year-old Monique Woodsmall has previously faced multiple charges stemming from incidents that occurred in Franklin, Hardin and Marshall counties. Woodsmall was scheduled to appear...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Man dies in rollover crash in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Rialto, California has died after his semi rolled over in Dubuque County Friday morning. Officials received a report at 9:39 am Friday of a Semi tractor crashing on HWY 151. Crews on scene say 54-year-old David Attebery was driving Northbound on HWY 151 when his vehicle failed to negotiate the curve of the ramp to HWY 61 Northbound.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after alleged weapons violations

An Iowa City man faces weapons charge after allegedly handling a weapon on two separate occasions despite being a convicted felon. Police say 19-year-old Javeyel Jones of South Scott Boulevard was at Scheels in Coralville in the late afternoon hours of April 28th, and was allegedly seen on video surveillance holding and examining a Ruger AR556 rifle. He reportedly told staff that he would return at a later date to purchase a different firearm.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man charged after alleged assault causing injury

Allegedly assaulting and injuring another person has led to the arrest of a North Liberty man. North Liberty Police say just after 5:45pm on May 8th 24-year-old Cordell Mayfield of the Holiday Lodge manufactured housing community choked and punched another subject at his residence while threatening to kill them. Mayfield...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

Search warrant of Solon residence leads to multiple charges against Iowa City man

A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, three men were sentenced for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing the vehicles’ odometers in order to sell the vehicles at a higher price. 50-year-old Jerret Schreiber from Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland from Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin Arends from New...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Cedar Rapids murder suspect

This week, places in the Cedar Rapids area are celebrating Bike to Work Week with several events. Iowa parents react to FDA's approval of COVID-19 booster shot. Children ages 5 to 11 are one step closer to getting a COVID-19 booster shot, but not all parents in Iowa are behind the idea.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Allegedly Attacked Girlfriend

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and stealing her keys, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 36 year old Roy Gardner has been charged with first degree Robbery, False Imprisonment, Domestic Assault with Strangulation, and Domestic Assault with a Weapon. He is accused of sending threatening texts to his girlfriend on Friday. The woman decided to stay with a relative. Gardner then threatened to harm her pets, so she returned home. That is where Gardner allegedly attacked her. She was choked, threatened with a knife and prevented from leaving the home when Gardner took her keys. Gardner eventually fled when the woman said she was going to call the cops. Gardner’s bond has been set at $50,000.
WATERLOO, IA

