ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Morgan News Hour: 5-17-2022

weaa.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during...

www.weaa.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Neighbors Demand Action On Baltimore’s Persistent Violent Crime As Mayor, Council Talk Strategy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is again on track to surpass 300 homicides and with crime surging, many neighbors are demanding action. “Once it gets dark, I do not come outside. Everywhere you turn, there’s a shooting here, a shooting there,” said Cory, who lives in a Southwest Baltimore community plagued by shootings.  Cory, who declined to give his last name, has dealt with so much loss—friends and loved ones killed. He lives in a neighborhood filled with vacant homes and shootings almost daily. Vacant buildings in Southwest Baltimore; photo by Mike Hellgren “There’s so much going on today that it terrifies me. It really...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Samsung awards Baltimore school $50,000 for addressing community food disparities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland school won $50,000 for an idea to improve food access in their community. Last week, students from the Green Street Academy traveled to New York City where they presented their project for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their communities using STEM.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore tests a guaranteed income for 200 young parents

Baltimore is set to give 200 young parents $1,000 a month over two years as part of a “guaranteed income” pilot program. Robin McKinney of the CASH Campaign of Maryland explains how the pilot will work. She says data will be collected to measure the project’s effects, "What we’re really trying to understand here is what is the baseline that people have, what are the needs that they’re bringing to the table, and how does consistent and sufficient income change the outcomes for their household stability.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Morgan
Person
Colin Kaepernick
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Rode His Bike To Work. Here’s Why

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore. The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment. In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning. “I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said. After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners. The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore City Council#Youth Football#Football Games#Morgan News Hour#Morgan State University
Wbaltv.com

Documents reveal correspondence between Mosby attorneys, prosecutors

Newly unsealed documents in the federal case of Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby detail some of the correspondence between prosecutors and Mosby's attorneys. Mosby is charged with perjury and making a false statement on a loan application. Media outlets filed a request to have some of the documents unsealed,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crisis Inside The Classroom: Baltimore County Teachers Rally, Demand Change

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A rally outside of a Baltimore County Board of Education meeting elicited a response from Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday. Rally participants are calling for a change in the way the school district disciplines its students. Participants are also aggrieved over how the school district responds to academic achievement issues. This cry for change stems from growing concerns over student and staff safety in Baltimore County following a year of violence inside school classrooms. “Nobody is going to learn if nobody is safe,” TABCO President Cindy Sexton said. A rally is happening outside #Baltimore County public schools headquarters ahead of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Organizers Hope Preakness LIVE Will Bridge Gap Between Triple Crown Race And Surrounding Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations. The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive. “It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NottinghamMD.com

Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday

UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been cancelled. Original story below… —— BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch covers Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County and will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20th. Forecasters say a strong thunderstorm system tracking from northern West Virginia across Pennsylvania … Continue reading "Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday" The post Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy