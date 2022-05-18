Morgan News Hour: 5-17-2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is again on track to surpass 300 homicides and with crime surging, many neighbors are demanding action.
“Once it gets dark, I do not come outside. Everywhere you turn, there’s a shooting here, a shooting there,” said Cory, who lives in a Southwest Baltimore community plagued by shootings.
Cory, who declined to give his last name, has dealt with so much loss—friends and loved ones killed. He lives in a neighborhood filled with vacant homes and shootings almost daily.
Vacant buildings in Southwest Baltimore; photo by Mike Hellgren
“There’s so much going on today that it terrifies me. It really...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police Department amid a surge in violence, the councilmembers also took issue with staffing levels and getting details from the City State’s Attorney’s Office. Councilman Eric Costello made the public plea for change during a news conference on May 19, asking for a short-term...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Longtime public defender Natasha Dartigue will be the next public defender for Maryland, the board of trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender said Tuesday. Dartigue, currently the acting district public defender for Baltimore City, has been with the Office of the Public Defender...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A contingent of Baltimore City Council members insists the city is facing a crime crisis and has no time to waste. "They're shooting during the daytime. they're shooting at night," said Councilman Robert Stokes at a news conference on Thursday. Stokes was one of six council...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In an unprecedented move, six Baltimore City Council members said Thursday that crime in the city is out of control and called on the mayor's office, the Police Department and the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office to immediately develop plans to curb the violence. “We need...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Maryland school won $50,000 for an idea to improve food access in their community. Last week, students from the Green Street Academy traveled to New York City where they presented their project for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their communities using STEM.
Baltimore is set to give 200 young parents $1,000 a month over two years as part of a “guaranteed income” pilot program. Robin McKinney of the CASH Campaign of Maryland explains how the pilot will work. She says data will be collected to measure the project’s effects, "What we’re really trying to understand here is what is the baseline that people have, what are the needs that they’re bringing to the table, and how does consistent and sufficient income change the outcomes for their household stability.”
Several issues face those experiencing homelessness in Baltimore. In an audit released Wednesday, Baltimore’s Comptroller found these issues include a lack of monitoring from the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, causing delays in those in need getting help finding a home.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More big names are handing out big endorsements for Baltimore City State's Attorney candidate, Thiru Vignarajah this week. His campaign has already garnered support from across party lines, but now he's also earning trust from clear across the country. Among the latest added to the growing...
Several members of Baltimore City Council are asking the police department for a short-term crime plan to deal with the rise in violence. They said part of their request involves more officers patrolling the streets. One Baltimore neighborhood is asking for more police in their area. Chris Ervin, chairman of...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore.
The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment.
In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning.
“I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said.
After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners.
The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there...
Newly unsealed documents in the federal case of Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby detail some of the correspondence between prosecutors and Mosby's attorneys. Mosby is charged with perjury and making a false statement on a loan application. Media outlets filed a request to have some of the documents unsealed,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rally outside of a Baltimore County Board of Education meeting elicited a response from Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday.
Rally participants are calling for a change in the way the school district disciplines its students. Participants are also aggrieved over how the school district responds to academic achievement issues.
This cry for change stems from growing concerns over student and staff safety in Baltimore County following a year of violence inside school classrooms.
“Nobody is going to learn if nobody is safe,” TABCO President Cindy Sexton said.
A rally is happening outside #Baltimore County public schools headquarters ahead of...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations.
The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive.
“It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
The pilot program focuses on job training in Baltimore, where unemployment and underemployment rates are the highest in the state.
The post Maryland Food Bank Offers Job Training and Aid to Baltimore Youth appeared first on Maryland Matters.
UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been cancelled. Original story below… —— BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch covers Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County and will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20th. Forecasters say a strong thunderstorm system tracking from northern West Virginia across Pennsylvania …
Continue reading "Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday"
The post Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to a brutal beating last year outside the Maryland Live Casino in Hanover, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors said Dareius Washington, 33, and another man...
Years in the making, Baltimore officials on Thursday celebrated the grand opening of new affordable housing in Park Heights. Mayor Brandon Scott and other officials said the opening of the Renaissance Row apartment building is just part of a number of projects reinvesting in the Park Heights community. The development...
Comments / 0