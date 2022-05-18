One teen dead, three others seriously injured, in Augusta County crash

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Two people are dead and one injured after a horrific crash near the Route 29 and Interstate 64 interchange in Albemarle County Thursday. Albemarle County Police and Fire and Rescue teams arrived on Monacan Trail Road near I-64 around 5:30 p.m. There were four people involved in the crash; two died, one was brought to UVA hospital with “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries”, and one person walked away without any injuries.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO