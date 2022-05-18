Detroit seed seizure is first encounter with moth species since 1912

The weather is beautiful, but experts are warning people about going into Lake Michigan right now. Between the cold-water temperatures and variable current patterns, people should definitely use caution, especially since it’s too early for lifeguards, flag warnings, and the Michigan DNR’s new ticketing system. Lake Michigan might look inviting, especially when temperatures hit 70 and 80 degrees, but the water itself is still very cold and can cause hypothermia, according to Jamie Racklyeft with the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium. “So, a lot of people would head to the beach enjoying the warm air and then jump in the water and it’s...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO