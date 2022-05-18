ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Oz says Hannity has been giving him advice ‘behind the scenes’

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUN3z_0fiGwD0V00
Tweet

Former television doctor and Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz revealed on Tuesday night that Fox News host Sean Hannity has been giving him campaign advice in recent months.

“I want to thank Sean Hannity. Sean has been like a brother to me. When Sean punches through something, he really punches through it. He understands exactly how to make a difference and he’s been doing that this entire campaign,” Oz said during an election night speech with the Senate primary race still too close to call.

“He’s been doing that, much of it behind the scenes. Giving me advice in late night conversations — again, the kinds of things that true friends do for each other,” he said.

As of Wednesday morning, Oz remained in a dead heat for the GOP’s Senate nomination with businessman David McCormick.

Oz has been endorsed by former President Trump and appeared on Hannity’s prime time Fox News program regularly since announcing his campaign.

Hannity has come under scrutiny from critics for his close personal relationship with Trump and a number of his top allies and aides during his time in the White House.

Late last month, a House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot released dozens of text messages between Hannity and Trump’s then chief of staff Mark Meadows showing the pundit coordinating and strategizing with Meadows.

Later on Wednesday, Kathy Barnette another Republican in the race who conceded on Tuesday she was too far behind to win, blamed her loss on Hannity.

“Never forget what Sean Hannity did in this race,” Barnette said in a video posted on social media. “Almost single-handedly Sean Hannity sowed the seeds of disinformation every night for the past five days.”

Comments / 51

leslie davis
3d ago

Wow. Since when did politicians get into the habit of taking advice from tv show hosts. The Republican party are setting unprecedented standards that are questionable and dangerous. Not to mention unwise. This had got to stop. Winning at all costs is sometimes not winning at all when the dust settles.

Reply(16)
25
BlueGarnet
2d ago

TV talk show host who has been endorsed by a TV reality show host gets lessons from a TV talk show host. There is a reason I don't go to a garage to have my teeth fixed.

Reply
6
Sunflowers
2d ago

Oz is an attention seeking individual. He's a turn coat. Hung out with Oprah for a while and became a household name. Later, his television persona began to fizzle fast. Next, he became a MAGA man. I feel sorry for his constituents. He cares nothing for them. They voted him in because of his new found MAGA rhetoric. Blame his new constituents.

Reply(5)
8
Related
MSNBC

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Senate#Fox News#Gop#House#Capitol
The Independent

Hillary Clinton asks judge to throw out Trump’s $24m lawsuit accusing her of trying to smear him over Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton filed court papers asking a Florida federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing her and a host of other figures of orchestrating a massive conspiracy to rig the 2016 election because the lawsuit was filed too late and does not allege any provable facts. “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote longtime Clinton attorney David Kendall on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CNN

Report says Trump hid over $70 million in losses at key hotel

Former President Donald Trump racked up more than $70 million in losses over a four-year period from his Washington, DC, hotel, while publicly claiming that the hotel was making more than tens of millions of dollars, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee. CNN’s Brian Todd has more in his report from February 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

The Hill

566K+
Followers
69K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy