I-10 traffic slow westbound through Palm Desert

Interstate 10 traffic was being slowed Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes through Palm Desert from Washington Street to Monterey Avenue.

The CHP reported a collision just west of Washington Street at 7:58 a.m. involving four vehicles. There was no word of any injuries.

Further westbound, there was slow traffic in the area west of Cook Street.

Caltrans issued a statement saying sand removal work along westbound I-10 would extend from Monterey Avenue to Bob Hope Drive on Tuesday and Wednesday. Work was intended to switch over to the freeway's eastbound lanes for Wednesday’s closure.

The work in the center median was expected to run from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m

