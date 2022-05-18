ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

I-10 traffic slow westbound through Palm Desert

By Jeff Stahl
 3 days ago
Interstate 10 traffic was being slowed Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes through Palm Desert from Washington Street to Monterey Avenue.

The CHP reported a collision just west of Washington Street at 7:58 a.m. involving four vehicles. There was no word of any injuries.

Further westbound, there was slow traffic in the area west of Cook Street.

Caltrans issued a statement saying sand removal work along westbound I-10 would extend from Monterey Avenue to Bob Hope Drive on Tuesday and Wednesday. Work was intended to switch over to the freeway's eastbound lanes for Wednesday’s closure.

The work in the center median was expected to run from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

Firefighters quickly knock out house fire in Indio

There is no word yet on the cause of a house fire in Indio. It was reported around 9:30pm Friday off of Madison Street, just south of Highway 111. Riverside County Fire Investigators say crews were able to contain the fire to one bedroom. There are no reports of injuries. The post Firefighters quickly knock out house fire in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Driver killed after crashing into large boulder on Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pick-up truck driver was killed after crashing into a large boulder Thursday afternoon in the Town of Apple Valley. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 5:00 pm, on May 19, 2022, along State Route 18 near Bear Valley Road an area commonly referred to by locals as “dead man’s point”.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
A driver killed after power pole crash in Calimesa

Riverside County Sheriff's are investigating a deadly crash in Calimesa. It was reported Friday, May 20 around 12:28am near Calimesa Boulevard and Cherry Valley Boulevard. Investigators say the driver, for unknown reasons, went off the road and crashed into a power pole. The person's identity has not yet been released. If you have information on The post A driver killed after power pole crash in Calimesa appeared first on KESQ.
CALIMESA, CA
Motorist Killed in Two-Car Wreck North of Moreno Valley Identified

A motorist killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Moreno Valley was identified Wednesday. Daniel Reyes, 47, of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on San Timoteo Canyon Road, near Live Oak Canyon Road, roughly halfway between Moreno Valley and Redlands, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Fundraising page set up for Indio firefighter seriously injured in off-duty motorcycle crash

A fundraising page has been set up to help support the family of an Indio firefighter/paramedic injured in a motorcycle crash while off-duty last weekend. Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Kelly was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, which occurred on Sunday just before 10 a.m. on Monroe Street north of Requa Drive. "Brian has a long The post Fundraising page set up for Indio firefighter seriously injured in off-duty motorcycle crash appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Two people sent to nearby hospitals following head-on crash in Mecca

 Riverside County Fire says two people suffered major injuries following a morning crash in Mecca. It was reported just after 6:00am on Highway 86, just south of Avenue 62. The two cars hit head-on resulting in two people being trapped in their cars. Firefighters were able to free the victims; both suffering major injuries. Emergency The post Two people sent to nearby hospitals following head-on crash in Mecca appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
RVs and Campers take over Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are five RVs and the six cars that are in a Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos, where people are obviously living out of. Understanding the complexities of the homeless crisis, this Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns.
SAN DIEGO, CA
