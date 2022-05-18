Westborough police log, May 20 edition

HYANNIS – On Friday May 20, 2022 at approximately 6:43pm Barnstable Police Officers responded to Fogo Brazilian Barbeque located at 39 Iyannough Road (Route 28) in Hyannis for a suspicious package. The reporting party stated that a subject, later identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Filho of Oaks Bluffs, had left a travel bag at the restaurant and then called the restaurant stating that if anyone touched the bag he would make it explode. In an abundance of caution the Barnstable Patrol Force along with the Hyannis Fire Department, Yarmouth Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police evacuated the immediate area, shut down Route 28 in the area and notified the State Police Bomb Squad. The State Police Bomb Squad was able to examine the package and determine there were no explosive materials or devices present. Filho was located by the State Police on Martha’s Vineyard and was taken into custody. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office assisted by transporting Filho back to Cape Cod via their Safe Boat S-300 where he was then transported to the Barnstable Police Department and booked on charges of Making a Terroristic Threat and Use of a Hoax Device. Filho was held on $25,000 bail and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Monday May 23, 2022. The Barnstable Police would like to thank all agencies involved in ensuring a safe outcome to tonight’s incident.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO