Elmira, NY

Elmira man arrested for burglary, stealing from auto parts business

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested for allegedly stealing metal from an auto business in Southport Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Cornell, 46, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on May 17 after deputies and State Troopers responded to Rubin’s Auto Parts on Christian Hollow Road around 2:00 p.m. for a report of a trespass. When they arrived, deputies allegedly found Cornell inside the building stealing metal.

He was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree Burglary (a class-D felony). He was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and taken to the Chemung County Jail with $1,000 bail. The Sheriff’s Office said Cornell will appear in court at a later date to answer the charge.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

