Local valedictorian accepted into more than 75 colleges

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local valedictorian was accepted into at least 75 colleges with more than $517,000 in scholarship offers.

Jah'Miyah Young, 17, graduated from Shroder High School with a 4.8 GPA last week. (Because she took AP classes, she's graded on a five-point scale). On the same day she graduated, she learned she had been accepted into her dream school: Xavier University of Louisiana.

"It's kind of weird to think that I would be able to get into that many schools," Young said. "Even though I have a good GPA and stuff, I never would have thought that I would be getting into that many schools."

Young said she first began applying to schools in November, but when the rejection letters started rolling in, she decided to begin applying to a new batch of schools at the urging of her aunt.

"While I'm in school, I'm just sitting there applying to stuff. Writing essays, filling out applications," Young said.

The hard work paid off and Young was accepted into more than 75 schools.

"There's really no secret. It's just -- I know it's like a cliche thing -- but just do your work. Like, that's the only thing I can say. I do my work. I stay up late; I study," she said.

All those college applications were more affordable than you might think. The Common Black College Application allowed Young to apply to 68 historically Black universities for a flat $20.

Many of the acceptance letters came with scholarship offers. Were Young able to accept all of them, they would total $517,000.

"I feel like if you want something very big and you have a goal that you want to accomplish, you should definitely put everything that you have towards it to accomplish it," Young said.

Young plans to enroll at Xavier in the fall as a biology pre-med student in hopes of one day becoming a surgeon. When she graduates college, she said she'll be the first in her immediate family to do so.

"That's another reason why I go so hard: I want a better life for myself, and I want to be able to make my mom proud," she said.

Young's scholarship to Xavier covers tuition as well as room and board but doesn't cover her moving expenses. Her family has created a GoFundMe account to assist with that.