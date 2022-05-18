ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fiery Hit-And-Run Crash Damages Fairfax County Home: Report

Police arrested the driver of a car that smashed into a Virginia home and burst into flames late Tuesday night, May 17, after a short search, NBC4 reports.

The car careened off of Old Colchester Road in Lorton and into the home just before 11 p.m. When Fairfax County police and firefighters arrived, the car was on fire, but the driver had ran away, the outlet said.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread to the home, but the damages from the impact were extensive, the report said.  The driver was found shortly thereafter, treated for his minor injuries, and arrested.

His name was not released, and authorities were looking into whether speed, drugs, or alcohol could have been a contributing factor in the hit-and-run, NBC said.

Click here for the full story from NBC4.

Daily Voice

Smart Car Crossed Over Center Lane In Crash That Killed One In Baltimore County: Police

The driver of a smart car that crossed over the center line and struck oncoming traffic in Baltimore County has died, authorities say. Paul Roberts, 55, was traveling north in a 2009 Daimler smart car, when the car crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe on York Road near Coachmans Way around 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, say Baltimore County Police.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

6 taken to hospital after car goes off the road in Annandale

ANNANDALE, Va. — A driver in Annandale hit four pedestrians with their car late Friday morning, Fairfax County Police said. Six people, including the driver of the car and a passenger, were taken to the hospital for treatment. The crash happened in the 7200 block of Maple Place when...
ANNANDALE, VA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mother of 9 killed in Virginia car crash

TRIANGLE, Va. — A Virginia family is dealing with overwhelming loss after a 28-year-old mother of nine died in a crash and her father was killed in a shooting less than a week later. Ciera Berry was driving a Nissan Altima on Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia on May...
VIRGINIA STATE
alextimes.com

Shooting in Potomac Yard leaves one dead

A shooting at a Potomac Yard Exxon located at 2320 Richmond Highway in Alexandria on May 13 left one person dead and one seriously injured, according to an Alexandria Police Department release. The incident, which occurred just before 3 p.m., allegedly began as an attempted car-jacking involving five people, according...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

Car bursts into flames after crash near Pentagon City

A beemer barbecue following a single-vehicle crash closed part of S. Joyce Street near Pentagon City this morning. The circumstances leading to the crash, which heavily damaged the BMW before it burst into flames, are unclear. The crash happened around 6 a.m. and left the male driver with facial injuries, according to scanner traffic.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WMDT.com

Police: Crash claims life of 23-year-old in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening in Georgetown. According to police, shortly before 6 p.m., a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road, approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road, approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road. Police say Hardscrabble Road is a through-way at this location, and vehicle traffic is not required to stop.
GEORGETOWN, DE
