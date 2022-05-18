ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Rotarians honor excellence

By Sherry Digmon
atmorenews.com
 2 days ago

Scholarships totaling more than $30,000 were awarded and 182 students were honored at the Atmore Rotary Club’s 37th annual Academic All-Stars program Thursday, May 12. Students from Atmore Christian School, Escambia Academy, Escambia County High School, and Northview High School are eligible for the program each year. To be named an...

atmorenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of May 25, 2022

Charles Roger Grantland, Jr. Mr. Charles “Chuck” roger Grantland, Jr., age 60, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Atmore Nursing Center, Atmore, Ala., following a brief illness. He was born in Mobile Ala. He moved many times with his family and lived in Alabama, Maine and Canada. He did not have an easy life. He was born with a genetic condition “neurofibromatosis,” which most likely contributed to his shortened life span. He was very bright, but due to his condition, he could not speak clearly, read, or write. Despite these obstacles, he lived on his own for a good portion of his life, held down a job, was married, and was active in his church with the support of his family and the community in Elberta, Ala. He loved fishing, watching TV, especially westerns and documentaries and helping his mother and step-father at their church and RV Park. He has two cats and lived on his own in Elberta. He held a long-time job at The Road Cafe until a stroke in July, 2021.
ATMORE, AL
atmorenews.com

More details on pre-K program at A.C. Moore

During a May 12 Board of Education called meeting, Escambia County Superintendent of Education Michele McClung revealed more details on the Alabama First-Class Pre-K program that is set for implementation in January in the A.C. Moore Elementary School building. The state-funded program, which is cost-free and voluntary, is for youngsters...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
atmorenews.com

Escambia County School System honorsthe best at Red Carpet Event

Escambia County school personnel walked an actual red carpet Tuesday, May 10, to receive awards for their service to the school system in an event that was the first of its kind. School Superintendent Michele McClung, herself a former teacher, knew the importance of showing appreciation for those who work...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
atmorenews.com

May 19, 2022

Charles Roger Grantland, Jr. Mr. Charles “Chuck” roger Grantland, Jr., age 60, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Atmore Nursing Center, Atmore, Ala., following a brief illness. He was born in Mobile Ala. He moved many times with his family and lived in Alabama, Maine and Canada. He did not have an easy life. He was born with a genetic condition “neurofibromatosis,” which most likely contributed to his shortened…
ATMORE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, AL
Escambia County, AL
Education
State
Minnesota State
City
Atmore, AL
Atmore, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
atmorenews.com

Parole denied for area inmates

A Brewton man will apparently remain a state inmate for five more years, while a Uriah man will apparently serve his entire sentence after each was denied parole during recent hearings by the Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles. Ricky Tolbert was convicted in 2012 of a “Class B felony”...
BREWTON, AL
atmorenews.com

Fiery crash

Alabama State Troopers report that a Kentucky trucker, 51-year-old Roderick J. Tejeda, escaped serious injury when his 2019 Freightliner Tractor ran off Interstate 65, struck a guardrail and burst into flames around 6:10 a.m., Saturday, May 14. The mishap occurred at I-65’s 51.4-mile marker and caused the closure of the interstate for almost four hours and the diversion of traffic onto the Jack Springs Road and Perdido exits. Atmore Fire Department’s tanker truck was dispatched to the scene but was canceled enroute.
ATMORE, AL
atmorenews.com

Woman hits man with dumbbell during argument

An Atmore woman remained in the county jail this week, charged with hitting her boyfriend with a dumbbell during an argument. According to Atmore Police Department reports, officers were sent to a residence near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and America Lane, where a resident reported “a female walking up to the residence, covered in blood.”
ATMORE, AL
atmorenews.com

Caught breaking into vehicles at funeral home

An Atmore man was arrested by city police last Friday, May 13, several hours after he was seen on surveillance video entering a pair of unlocked vehicles at a local funeral parlor and taking property from them. Sgt. Darrell McMann reported that the break-ins happened around 3:55 a.m. at Petty...
ATMORE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotarians#Harvard#Charity#The Atmore Rotary Club#Atmore Christian School#Escambia Academy#Northview High School#Aerospace Engineering#Pensacola State College#Cybersecurity
atmorenews.com

Man reports car missing

A local man got plenty of attention from Atmore police when he came to APD headquarters and reported his vehicle missing. It just wasn’t the attention he had hoped for. Sgt. Darrell McMann reported that around 12:45 p.m. on May 7, Damien Deandre Cole, 31, “came to the Atmore Police Department requesting assistance in locating his vehicle.”
ATMORE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy