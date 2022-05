MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie family is still looking for answers after three years of heartbreak and uncertainty following the death of 41-year-old Michael Coates. Coates was last seen on May 19, 2019 at his home in Muncie. The next day, workers inside the Muncie wastewater treatment plant found his body on a conveyer used to […]

MUNCIE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO