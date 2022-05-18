ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Byrne pool opens to public May 31

City of Atmore officials announced this week that the municipal swimming pool at Tom Byrne Park will open for the 2022 season of public swimming at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, and that swimming and diving lessons will begin a week later....

