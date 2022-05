Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:. Applied Materials — Applied Materials shares fell more than 2% after the chipmaker posted quarterly results that missed analyst estimates. The company earned $1.85 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion. Analysts expected a profit of $1.90 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion, according to Refinitiv. Applied Materials' current-quarter guidance for earnings and revenue was also below StreetAccount estimates. CEO Gary Dickerson said the company is "constrained by on-going supply chain issues."

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO