Thursday afternoon, prior to the New York defeating the St. Louis Cardinal by a score of 7-6, on a walk-off moon-shot by the polar bear, Pete Alonso, the Mets announced that Max Scherzer would be out for 6 to 8 weeks. Scherzer removed himself from the game in the middle of a batter with 2 outs in the 6th inning. Even though they are in first place and twelve games over .500, the Amazin's need pitching help.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO