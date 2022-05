Despite the wave of laws challenging the teaching of “critical race theory,” a recent study that found a link between past “redlining” practices and air pollution is yet another reminder of how much the past is directly tied to the present. The lingering effects of past discrimination are far more pronounced and devastating than many Americans imagine. The link between institutionalized housing discrimination and air pollution illustrates why it’s so necessary to teach this generation and future generations about racism. It is deeply embedded within American institutions.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO