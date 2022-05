There’s a lot of hype around Mac Jones entering his second year, despite the departure of Josh McDaniels and other coaches on the offensive side. For many players in this crucial developmental stage, there’s a need for consistency and familiarity within the organization. But, Jones has already admitted that he’s no stranger to change — McDaniels believes he can adjust to these changes also. It takes a certain level of dedication and an ability to learn from those around them, and Jones has both of those characteristics.

