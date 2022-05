Volusia County Schools graduations for the Class of 2022 are scheduled for the week of May 23-27 at the Ocean Center at 101 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach. Families should contact their high schools with any questions about ticket sales or graduation. VCS will professionally live-stream the ceremonies to allow extended family to watch remotely. The ceremonies also will be recorded and posted on the district website. For more information, visit vcsedu.org/graduation.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO