Portland, OR

Pet health: How to keep your cat from getting sick

By Emily Burris
Channel 6000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some say cats have nine lives, but veterinarians know that’s...

www.koin.com

hillsboroherald.com

Evening Grosbeaks Make Annual Return To Old Orenco

In historic Old Orenco, it is the time of year that an annual migration brings one of the most beautiful birds in North America back to the canopy. Anyone who has walked under the Elm trees in the original town plat can appreciate the size and mass of the canopy. Planted over 110 years ago by the Oregon Nursery Company (Orenco), these trees have provided shade, fresh air, beauty, and food too.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Infatuation

Zeds Real Fruit Ice Cream

Zeds is a Portland-based ice cream shop on East MLK, specializing in New Zealand-inspired blended-to-order soft serve. If that sounds confusing, all you need to know is that you start with a base (vanilla or a non-dairy option), then choose from whatever fruits they have. It all gets blended together and topped with various drizzles and toppings. The end result is something that at least helps you feel like you’re eating something semi-healthy. And if you want something more than vanilla+fruit flavors, they also have rotating specials, with combos like a strawberry paleta with chamoy and tajin.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Food Cart Pods Aren’t Inspected as Closely as Food Carts, and According to Cart Owners, It Shows

Some food cart owners at the Hawthorne Asylum pod are not happy with management, according to a new story from Willamette Week: Nine current and former tenants of the pod who spoke with reporter Sophie Peel have described issues with overflowing dumpsters, rodents, and unkempt restrooms (featuring human waste smeared on the floors, according to Willamette Week’s story). Ownership at Hawthorne Asylum told WW that the claims from tenants were exaggerated.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

RV torched during homeless camp cleanup on 157th Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland police detained one person after they allegedly lit an RV on fire while crews were trying to tow it away. It was part of a homeless vehicle camp cleanup the Portland Bureau of Transportation conducted Friday. PBOT tells us they marked the campers and RVs...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Indoor masking recommended in six Oregon counties

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, six Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Mother of man crushed to death by tree limb in 2020 sues Portland for $2 million

A wrongful death lawsuit claims Portland failed to properly prune a towering oak tree that fatally crushed a man near the border of Powell Park in 2020. Jonathan D. Nichols, 45, was inside a van parked on Southeast 22nd Avenue when a thick tree branch suddenly cracked and fell onto the van, killing Nichols and injuring another person just before 9 a.m. June 25, 2020, according to the suit and first responders.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Where to Eat This Week

3950 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 707-500-2117, yespleasesmashburger.com. Noon-5 pm Wednesday-Sunday. As the child of a naturopath and a herbalist, Tai Pfeifer grew up eating fresh and healthy, and was determined to bring that to his slow fast food. The Yes Please Smash Burger is grass-finished (as opposed to “grass-fed,” a term that still allows grain consumption), and until recently, Pfeifer ground the meat himself, using a mixture of brisket and heart. He also makes his own American cheese from real cheddar, which doesn’t have the dozen-plus ingredients you’ll find in Kraft Singles. It’s also actually a cheese sauce, which gets poured directly on the burger during cooking, resulting in a fricolike crusty crispy cheese halo.
PORTLAND, OR
psuvanguard.com

Portland’s staggering mental health crisis

Imagine you’re waiting for the train on the south end of Pioneer Square. A houseless man sitting on the curb to your right starts yelling about how the government is probing our phones. Everyone is scared and ignores him and then the police chase him away. Everyone is relieved because the seemingly dangerous mentally ill person is gone. But is he dangerous or does he just need help?
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland’s CW partners with Boys & Girls Club of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/KRCW) — Portland’s CW is proud to partner with The Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area. This Wednesday, May 25, join Portland’s CW & KOIN 6 for a very special day of giving as we showcase and celebrate all their incredible work. The...
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Lightning destroys tree in Canby Thursday afternoon

CANBY, Ore. — When thunder roars, go indoors. That's the saying the National Weather Service lives by during the threat of a thunderstorm. Thursday afternoon Mother Nature showed Western Oregon her power as lightning destroys a large tree in Canby. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office shared these photos on...
CANBY, OR
KATU.com

Large puddle near SE 162nd and Stark disrupts morning commute

PORTLAND, Ore. — A large puddle near Southeast 162nd and Stark caused a disruption during the Friday morning commute. Officials with the city of Gresham say the large pool of water was caused by a water main break. The road is open in the area, but drive carefully in...
GRESHAM, OR
Channel 6000

You’ve waited for weeks and now it’s here: mostly sunny, warm weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but this weekend is going to feel amazing…without rain for most of the Pacific Northwest. But – there’s always a but. A few rumblers will try to enter the weather picture for portions of the PNW. I’m talking about thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
beachconnection.net

Discovering the Unexplainable on the Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – For a seriously long time now, as in decades, I've been more than a little obsessed with the Oregon coast. Especially its oddities. This obsession in itself is a bit of an oddity, as I grew up hating the coast. As a kid and later a teenager, it just rubbed me the wrong way. It wasn't until my mid 20s when something started to click: when I discovered hidden little Oceanside, actually. Now that had me intrigued. (Above: Yachats at night looks alien. Photo Andre' GW Hagestedt)
NEWPORT, OR
Chronicle

Girl, 2, Drowns at Southwest Washington Park

A 2-year-old Battle Ground girl drowned Saturday evening at Lewisville Regional Park after she wandered away from her family. Emily Moffatt described her niece, Georgia Paige Jones, who went by Georgie, as “a ray of sunshine” who always had a big smile on her face. “She was a...
BATTLE GROUND, WA

