Pet health: How to keep your cat from getting sick

Zeds is a Portland-based ice cream shop on East MLK, specializing in New Zealand-inspired blended-to-order soft serve. If that sounds confusing, all you need to know is that you start with a base (vanilla or a non-dairy option), then choose from whatever fruits they have. It all gets blended together and topped with various drizzles and toppings. The end result is something that at least helps you feel like you’re eating something semi-healthy. And if you want something more than vanilla+fruit flavors, they also have rotating specials, with combos like a strawberry paleta with chamoy and tajin.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO