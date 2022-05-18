ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Two children hospitalized in Tennessee due to national baby formula shortage

By Corinne S Kennedy and Micaela A Watts, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS — Two children had to be hospitalized at a Tennessee children's hospital due to the ongoing national shortage of baby formula , a physician at the hospital said.

Both children required a special, amino acid-based formula because they have short bowel syndrome — a condition meaning they are unable to efficiently digest food because they have fewer intestines.

While one child was discharged Tuesday, the other remained at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in stable condition after receiving care for dehydration and complications from a lack of nutrients they would normally receive through specialized formulas produced by Abbott Laboratories.

The baby formula shelves at the Target store in Hackensack, N.J. were mostly empty on May 16, 2022. Lindy Washburn

Dr. Mark Corkins, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the hospital, often treats children with short bowel disease. Those young patients rely on amino-acid based formulas, Corkins said, adding Abbott currently produces about 80% of that type of formula on the market.

"As soon as I heard about the contamination at Abbott's warehouse, I knew it was going to be a crisis," Corkins said. "The patients that I treat, they've lost some of their intestines. They need to immediately absorb these amino acids, they don't have a regular digestive tract that absorbs [nutrients]."

The patients admitted to Le Bonheur were 5 years old and 8 years old. Children who have preexisting complications like short bowel syndrome require them to be formula fed vary in age. In other words, Corkins said, it's not just infants and toddlers who are affected by the formula shortage.

While the number of children needing hospitalization due to the formula shortage at Le Bonheur is low, Corkins can't rule out an uptick in patients needing similar care.

A locked cabinet for baby formula was mostly empty at Walmart in Teterboro, N.J. on May 16, 2022. Lindy Washburn

"I'm not gonna hold my breath ... just to be honest, I saw a different child today who was on an amino acid-based formula, and the mom has two cans left," Corkins said.

Corkins said he can only tell parents facing a nightmare scenario to take it day-by-day.

Medical device producer and healthcare company Abbott Laboratories first recalled dozens of types of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas in February. That set many parents and caregivers on a buying spree that emptied store aisles.

On Monday, Abbott announced it reached a deal with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reopen a Michigan factory that was shut down earlier this year amid the recalls. The shutdown contributed to the formula shortage.

Production at the site could restart within two weeks, the company said Monday.

Baby formula is scarce on shelves at grocery stores in Columbia. Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune

But even as production restarts, Corkins said, it could take up to eight weeks or more for formulas, including specialized amino acid-based formulas, to hit the shelves.

"One of the things that I hope comes out of this is that I want people to say, 'This can never happen again,'" Corkins. "I don't want to do this again. Can Congress do something? Let's find a way to think about this. Smart people need to figure out a way to make sure this never happens again."

Over the next few weeks, as formula remains scarce, Corkins said he wants parents to know two vital things.

"Don't dilute formula, because you think you're cutting the nutrients in half. And you're not gonna get the salts and stuff you need. And please, please don't try to make formula at home."

Olivia Godden prepares a bottle of baby formula for her infant son, Jaiden, Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home in San Antonio. Godden, who feeds her son 2 ounces of formula every two hours, has reached out to family and friends as well as other moms through social media in efforts to locate needed baby formula which is in short supply. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ORG XMIT: otk Eric Gay, AP

Abbott Chairman and CEO Robert B. Ford said the company's "number one priority" was getting quality formula to the children and families who need it.

"We know millions of parents and caregivers depend on us and we're deeply sorry that our voluntary recall worsened the nationwide formula shortage," he said.

Ginger Beasley
2d ago

just wanted to say that a good majority ofparents get wic for their children and can only get a certian amount for the month and i have to say we did not clear the shelves and start panic buying.as mothers know there are other children and will only get whats needed. its been months of not being on the shelves and taking forever to get it to the shelves.

desiree johnson
2d ago

go to the border. they have plenty of baby formula. just pretend you're from another country.

Texas101
3d ago

As a parent of an adopted child, I can imagine what a nightmare this is for families dependent on formula. 😢

