Museum of Ice Cream opens this summer in Chicago on Michigan Avenue

By Kayla Samoy, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Here’s the scoop: the Museum of Ice Cream is opening in Chicago on July 16, inviting visitors to embark on a Willy Wonka-esque journey through Instagram-worthy interactive installations.

The sweets-themed exhibit has attracted around 2 million visitors at seven other locations. The Chicago version will include a dessert-themed indoor carnival with a cookie carousel and funhouse mirror maze, as well as a balloon room with an ice cream angel in a sea of pink clouds.

Of course, there will be plenty of treats to indulge in at the five dessert stations, including ice cream hot dogs and shaved ice. Adults can even enjoy cocktails, while there are also vegan and allergen-free options for those with dietary restrictions.

The museum also hinted at holiday-themed celebrations later this year, like its Pinkmas holiday event and Museum of I Scream Halloween event.

Tribune Tower, 435 North Michigan Ave.; tickets for the opening weekend of June 16-17 go on sale May 18 at 10 a.m. at museumoficecream.com . General admission tickets start from $36 on weekdays and $44 on weekends.

Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .

