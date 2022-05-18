ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Angel Olsen’s New Song “Through the Fires”

By Matthew Strauss
 3 days ago
Angel Olsen has released the third single from her forthcoming album Big Time. After “All the Good Times” and the title song, the singer-songwriter has shared “Through the Fires.” It comes with...

Pitchfork

Watch Ravyn Lenae’s Video for New Song “Xtasy”

This Friday (May 20), Chicago-born musician Ravyn Lenae is releasing her debut album, Hypnos, via Atlantic. The full-length includes the singles “Skin Tight,” “Light Me Up,” and “M.I.A.,” as well as the brand new Kaytranada-produced track “Xtasy.” Watch the music video for “Xtasy” below.
Pitchfork

Sudan Archives Shares Video for New Song “Selfish Soul”: Watch

Sudan Archives has shared a video for her new song “Selfish Soul.” She wrote the song with Dexter Story and Ben Dickey. In the Trey Lyons–directed clip, Sudan Archives plays her violin upside down on a pole and standing on a roof and dances in the mud with her girlfriends. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

She & Him Announce Brian Wilson Covers Album Melt Away, Share New Video for “Darlin’”: Watch

She & Him, the duo of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, have announced a new album of Brian Wilson and Beach Boys covers. Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson is out July 22 via Fantasy, and it features Wilson himself on their version of “Do It Again.” First up is their rendition of “Darlin’” off 1967’s Wild Honey; watch the video below. The duo will also head out on tour singing these songs.
Angel Olsen
Pitchfork

Liss and Nilüfer Yanya Share New Song “Boys in Movies”: Listen

The Danish band Liss have shared a new song from their forthcoming debut album I Guess Nothing Will Be the Same. The record, out June 10 via Escho and In Real Life, was recorded before the death of frontman Søren Holm. The latest single, after “Country Fuckboy” and “Exist,” is called “Boys in Movies,” and it’s a collaboration with Nilüfer Yanya. Listen to it below.
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
Pitchfork

Watch Teyana Taylor Win The Masked Singer

Tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer was the Season 7 finale. During the episode, the Firefly took home the top prize and was revealed to be Teyana Taylor, the R&B singer signed to Kanye West’s label G.O.O.D. Music. Watch her unmasking below. When asked why she agreed to...
Pitchfork

Listen to Sideshow’s “Henrik Clarke Kent”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listening to Sideshow rap feels like flipping through an old and dusty photo album as he gives you a vivid anecdote to go with every picture. The Ethiopia-born rapper relocated when he was eight to D.C. and he makes extremely personal music; I feel like I know him a little bit better with every verse. Last year, his breakout moment came when he went toe-to-toe with Boldy James on the Alchemist’s warm and fuzzy-sounding EP cut “TV Dinners.” He carries that momentum into his latest project Wegahta Tapes Vol. 1. The one I’ve replayed the most is “Henrik Clarke Kent,” where, over a familiar yet soothing Evidence beat, Sideshow mixes clear-eyed reflections with words of advice from his close circle: “My brother from the land where they talkin’ in all clicks/Told me ‘Life hard don’t trip over small shit/And pick your words wise don’t speak all that nonsense’.” The steady and lowkey register delivery he uses contributes to the intimate feel. It’s a comforting slice-of-life portrait.
Pitchfork

Ricky Gardiner, Guitarist for David Bowie and Iggy Pop, Dies at 73

Ricky Gardiner, a guitarist for Iggy Pop and David Bowie, has died. Iggy Pop and producer Tony Visconti shared the news on social media on Monday (May 16), with the former writing, “Dearest Ricky, lovely, lovely man, shirtless in your coveralls, nicest guy who ever played guitar. Thanks for the memories and the songs, rest eternal in peace.” A cause of death was not disclosed, but Gardiner’s longtime friend Visconti noted that the guitarist had been living with Parkinson’s disease. Ricky Gardiner was 73 years old.
Pitchfork

Girls’ Generation Releasing New Album This Year

The beloved K-pop group Girls’ Generation will return this year. Their new, currently untitled album is due for a release in August via SM Entertainment. The release marks the 15th anniversary of their debut single “Into the New World.”. The album will follow Holiday Night, which came out...
Pitchfork

Communion

Growing up, Sister Ray’s Ella Coyes never spoke Michif, the language of their Métis heritage. Through colonization and devaluation, the language and many Métis traditions are endangered now. But what Coyes did have to link them to their culture was music. The Métis fiddle tradition and its accompanying jigs, passed down through generations, were the earliest musical expressions that Coyes ever felt connected to. In a 2018 interview, they said it taught them to value music as a communal celebration rather than a place of authority. In writing their own music, a style of indie folk more comparable to Big Thief than to traditional fiddle music, they explained, “That I didn’t feel silenced [is a celebration]. It gave me a lot of power that I had lost.”
Pitchfork

Vangelis, Oscar-Winning Composer, Dies at 79

Vangelis—the composer who scored Blade Runner, Chariots of Fire, and many other films—has died, Reuters reports, citing the Athens News Agency. A cause of death was not revealed. Vangelis was 79 years old. Born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, Vangelis was largely a self-taught musician. He found success in Greek...
Pitchfork

Preacher’s Daughter

Ethel Cain’s relationship with pop is nearly as complicated as her relationship with God. Inspired by her restrictive upbringing in a rural Southern Baptist community, the songwriter Hayden Anhedönia, born in Tallahassee and now based in Alabama, introduced her stage persona on her breakout EP, 2021’s Inbred. In its songs, she presented herself as a kind of American gothic Lana Del Rey, with a flair for lurid prose about hateful sex and violent impulses. Split between dreamy, contemporary pop and brutalist, witchy dirges, the EP left uncertain whether Cain, then 23, was setting out for cult stardom or actual stardom. At times, like the opening single “Michelle Pfeiffer,” she seemed to be campaigning for total TikTok saturation; at others she sounded as if she might retreat permanently back into the woods.
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveals Identities of Firefly, Ringmaster and Prince: Here’s Who Won Season 7

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 7, Episode 10, of “The Masked Singer,” “Season Finale: I’m Team Good, Thanks for Masking,” which aired May 18 on Fox. It came down to a battle of the Good in the season finale of “The Masked Singer” but only one could emerge victorious: Singer/actress/dancer Teyana Taylor. “The Masked Singer” ended its seventh season with three finalists, all from “Team Good,” competing for the Golden Mask trophy. Landing behind the Firefly, “The Goldbergs” star Hayley Orrantia came in second place, as the Ringmaster,...
