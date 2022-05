WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are on scene at Pristine View Road in West Ashley where they have detained a mental health subject with a firearm. Officers were dispatched to the area at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, in reference to a mental health subject who arrived at a residence on Pristine View Road. Police say the subject may have struck- or attempted to strike- someone on the porch with a bat, but are still investigating.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO