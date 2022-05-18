Amber Heard's ex friend Raquel Pennington testifies on actress' injuries: 'I was scared for Amber'

Amber Heard 's former friend Raquel Pennington recounted the "Aquaman" star's relationship with Johnny Depp in a video deposition, taped in January, played in court Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pennington, who became friends with Heard in 2003, described seeing the aftermath of an alleged fight between the actress and Depp during a trip to the desert.

In Pennington's testimony shared Wednesday, she said she was not present for the argument, but said she saw "general disarray" in the couple's trailer the next morning.

She also discussed seeing Heard in March 2015 with "very, very long, deep" cuts on her forearms after the actress' trip to Australia.

Raquel Pennington testifies in pre-recorded deposition for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's libel trial.

The Australia trip has been met with differing testimony. Heard alleged Depp sexually assaulted her at the time, and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star claims his ex-wife severed his fingertip . Both deny the other's accusations.

On another occasion in December 2015 during a time when she lived in one of Heard and Depp's penthouses, Pennington said she received a text from her friend asking to check her out.

"(Her face) was raw and red," she said in video deposition shared Wednesday. "There was a bloody patch with hair missing."

Pennington added: "There were many times that I saw injuries on her."

"I never witnessed him throw anything at her, but around her yes," she said, noting she never saw Depp strike Heard.

Heard has previously shared that Pennington was one of the people in her circle who encouraged her to take photos and videos of alleged domestic violence.

Amber Heard appears in court on May 18 during Johnny Depp libel trial.

Raquel Pennington testifies about aiding Amber Heard amid alleged fights

Pennington also testified Wednesday that Heard asked her for "help."

"I was scared for Amber," she said through tears. "I was sad for her and I was also sad for Johnny because he is my friend too, and I really wanted them to be able to get it together."

Pennington continued, "I was worried for her physical safety. I was worried that when he turned he might do something worse than he ever intended."

Heard's former friend later recalled getting a message from the actress to come to her penthouse in May 2016. Pennington said she got in between Depp and Heard and shielded her friend as the "Fantastic Beasts" alum was "irate" amid an alleged fight.

Pennington described seeing Depp damage several items, including jewelry she was in the process of making, throughout the penthouse after allegedly leaving the argument. She also observed injuries to Heard's face, shown in the deposition.

Pennington denied Depp's attorney's allegations that she and Heard staged the crime scene.

Officer Tyler Hadden, one of the officers who responded to the couple’s penthouse apartment on May 21, 2016, said during testimony last month that Heard refused to talk to officers and had no signs of an injury, although he acknowledged she’d been crying and was red-faced.

"Just because I see a female with pink cheeks and pink eyes doesn’t mean something happened," he said in a recorded deposition played for jurors.

An officer who made a follow-up visit that night, William Gatlin, testified Wednesday that he saw no injuries either, though he acknowledged that his visit was brief and he got no closer than 10 feet (3 meters) from Heard. He said his check was a perfunctory one because it appeared the call was a duplicate to the incident already addressed by Hadden.

Raquel Pennington says Johnny Depp told her he cut the tip of his finger off

Depp alleged in earlier testimony that during a fight between himself and Heard in 2015, his ex-wife hurled a vodka bottle at him and it cut off the tip of his finger.

Heard's attorneys presented evidence of Depp texting his personal physician Dr. David Kipper. "I have chopped off my left middle finger as a reminder that I should never cut my finger off again!!"

Depp claimed that he said it in a joking manner, but there was no truth to his text. "Why would I start lopping off digits in my 50s?" he asked.

In video deposition, Pennington said Depp "told me" that he severed the tip of his finger.

"I don't remember how he said he cut the tip of his finger off," she said, adding that she was around the pair throughout the healing process of his finger.

Raquel Pennington recalls physical fight with Amber Heard

Pennington described one alleged incident during Thanksgiving when she and Heard got into an argument in testimony played Tuesday.

"I believed that I pushed her," Pennington said. "She either pushed or hit me back."

Pennington noted that that was the only time she had a physical fight and knew of "no other" times of Heard hitting someone.

Raquel Pennington testifies during a previously recorded video deposition in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp libel case.

In earlier testimony, Depp claimed Pennington was an accessory to Heard's drug usage. "After the wedding, there was dinner, dancing, and drugs on the schedule that came from Ms. Heard and Ms. (Raquel) Pennington," he alleged.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million , alleging she defamed him in an opinion column she published in The Washington Post in December 2018. In the column, she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Throughout their libel trial, Depp has accused Heard of domestic violence and the "Aquaman" lead alleged she was a victim of domestic violence and sexual assault . Both parties have denied the other's allegations.

