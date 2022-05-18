Flu Outbreak Has Local Health Officials Concerned

MENDOCINO Co., 5/20/22 — Mendocino County Public Heath has issued a warning to residents to avoid contact with the ocean water at Pudding Creek to avoid impacts to human health. The ocean water failed to meet state standards during testing this week, and “contact with ocean water should be avoided for 50 yards on either side of the drainage entering the ocean,” according to the county’s environmental health department.
Prior to this study, scientists believed that earlier strains of the virus would create enough natural immunity for weeks and even months if you were unvaccinated. That's not entirely the case with omicron.
Heat, strong winds, and dry conditions are expected in Sonoma County again today. And, that means high fire danger. The National Weather Service says near-critical fire weather conditions are in the forecast through this afternoon. The North Bay mountains are under a wind advisory until two o’clock this afternoon. Gusts of up to 50-miles-per-hour are expected, but PG&E says it’s not planning any public safety power shutoffs.
Earlier this month, I posted a message on social media that drew a lot of responses. The post was simple enough, encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 frequently, especially as social gatherings increase during the spring and summer months. Afterward, messages came flooding in from friends and strangers alike, letting me know that they had recently gotten COVID. Many of these were people who, like myself, are vaccinated and boosted, and have taken great care to avoid contracting the virus.
Sonoma Valley neighborhoods will conduct evacuation exercises this Sunday. The Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management is running the exercises and will use SoCoAlert and Hi-lo sirens. The exercises will happen in the Sonoma neighborhoods of Diamond A and Grove Street, and residents will be encouraged to evacuate to Sonoma Valley High School. The evacuation center will have a “resource fair” where emergency partners will provide information to prepare homes, families, and pets in the event of a real emergency. A similar exercise will happen on June 18th for Cazadero neighborhoods. More information can be found at SoCoTest.org.
A residential addiction treatment center in Santa Rosa will soon close for good after more than three decades. Athena House has been running a treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse for the past 33 years. Its parent company, California Human Development, has set June 30th as closing day. The company says it’s closing Athena House because of a drastically reduced number of patients served, inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation. It also cites the pandemic. The 12 employees of Athena House will all be laid off as well. The program was one of the most affordable of its kind in Sonoma County, costing about $3,000 per month. Private treatment centers in the area generally cost between $9-thousand and $15-thousand or more per month.
Cal Fire is suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning for five counties in the North Bay and Sacramento Valley. Officials say the suspension takes effect Monday for Napa, Lake, Solano, Yolo, and Colusa counties. Burn permits are still allowed within Cal Fire’s jurisdiction in Sonoma County. Officials say with dry conditions and fire season starting earlier, residents are reminded to use all outdoor power equipment responsibly. They say lawn mowers, weed-eaters, chain saws, and welders can easily spark a fire. Cal Fire has already responded to more than 700 wildfires this year.
Sixth graders from seven different schools in Petaluma have been impacted by a coronavirus outbreak after staying at the same week long overnight camp. The students are from five campuses in the Old Adobe School District and two campuses in the Petaluma City Schools system. They all stayed at an overnight camp right outside of Cazadero two weeks ago. An estimated 60 to 70 people tested positive at Camp Royaneh, including students, school staff serving as chaperones, and camp counselors. Many of the counselors are high school students.
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is battling a vegetation fire at Highway 4 near Willow Pass Road in the City of Concord along the Bay Point border. The fire broke out just after 12:00 pm when Contra Costa County Fire Crew 12 saw smoke and responded. At that time, the fire was estimated at a quarter-acre and into the MOTCO property.
CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The area east of Bullards Bar Reservoir is now under an evacuation order as the Golden Fire near Camptonville reaches 12 acres. People living in Zone YUB-E012-A are asked to immediately evacuate the area and anyone residing in Zone YUB-E097 should be prepared to evacuate at a moments notice, according to […]
KSRO’s Michelle Marques spoke with all three candidates running for Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools. Below are each of their interviews with her. Ron Calloway, superintendent of the Mark West Union School District. Amie Carter, former teacher, principal and an assistant superintendent. Brad Coscarelli, Principal at Hidden Valley Elementary...
The Sonoma County Planning Commission is getting closer to adopting new rules that will regulate winery events. On Thursday, the commission gave another look at a draft it first considered last June, then again in February. The local wine industry says it needs visitors to generate business, but those who live in rural areas have complained about traffic and noise from wine tourists. Commissioners debated for five hours, but ultimately decided to meet again June 7th to hopefully finish the proposal. The Board of Supervisors is planning to consider the finished proposal in September.
By noon, the hula hoop competition has ended, and they’re moving on to the raffle. Kids scale up a climbing wall, while others spend their time in the bouncy house. Vendors, community organizations, and food booths circle the area while live music pours from the stage. Austin Park in Clearlake’s filled with people, nearly bursting at the seams. “I think this is the best event we’ve ever had,” Clearlake resident Katie Sheridan says. Is it the fourth of July? Nope. It’s the first annual Hope4Health event sponsored by Adventist Health, and this year, they have combined with Blue Zones to help create a healthier, happier Lake County.
A residential care home is damaged after a fire late last night. Crews responded to the building on the 2000 block of Guerneville Road just before 10:30 after hearing an audible alarm. The facility is only used during the day for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and wasn’t occupied at the time. Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 15 minutes. Investigators determined the cause was electrical and accidental. The fire caused about $50-thousand in damages.
CONCORD -- A brush fire burned near businesses in Concord just north of Highway 4 Friday afternoon, prompting some evacuations before firefighters brought the fire under control.The two-alarm fire burned vegetation north of the Willow Pass Road exit off Highway 4 along Evora Road next to the Willow Pass Business Park. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said some businesses in the area were evacuated.As of 1:42 p.m., the fire was 100 percent contained after burning approximately 20 acres, Con Fire said. There was no damage to any buildings that were evacuated.Con Fire said its units along with units from Cal Fire SCU would be extinguishing hot spots for another hour.The fire was fueled by high winds and dry conditions. A wind advisory was in effect for the area until 2 p.m. Smoke from the fire blanketed businesses in the area and wafted over nearby Highway 4.No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause was still under investigation.
Part of the Bay Area is under a red flag warning for the rest of the week. The National Weather Service has placed most of Solano County and a portion of Napa County on high alert due to weather conditions that pose an increased risk of a wildfire. Officials warn low humidity and strong winds will create “near-critical fire conditions,” and are urging residents to practice fire safety.
A new tool allows residents of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, and across the United States, to check the risk of wildfire on their properties. A website called RiskFactor.com shows maps of the areas most at risk of wildfire. The map is based on the results of a new study of every home in the United States. Visitors to the website can see the risk score for their homes.
CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have made good progress battling several small Northern California wildfires that erupted as the region was hit by hot, dry and windy conditions. A fire in grasslands northwest of Sacramento was contained after burning 120 acres of grasslands Friday, while a blaze south of Camptonville in the Sierra Nevada burned 26 acres and closed a highway before its spread was stopped. Red flag warnings of fire danger were up in many areas before expiring Friday night but forecasters say dry conditions with lighter winds will continue through the weekend.
