Giants sign DBs Maurice Canady, Khalil Dorsey

Maurice Canady will continue his career as part of the Giants' revamped secondary. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

In a move to bolster its depleted secondary, the New York Giants have reportedly inked free-agent defensive backs Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey to deals.

Canady played eight games last year for the Dallas Cowboys, recording six tackles. The 27-year-old was placed on IR after suffering a concussion in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, keeping him out of action for the next eight games.

A sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, Canady has played six seasons in the NFL for the Ravens, Jets and Cowboys. Over 40 career games, Canady has recorded 86 tackles and one interception.