ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

‘Invasive species’ in Louisiana considered edible but potentially deadly to humans

By Michael Scheidt
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KtP6q_0fiGqGrw00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Knock it off! That is what you should do if you see an Apple snail.

“Apple snails are an invasive species in Louisiana,” according to the LSU AgCenter.

So what should you look for and where can you find this “invasive species?”

LSU AgCenter says, “They lay bright pink egg masses on structures and plants emerging from the water.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKStr_0fiGqGrw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0yUv_0fiGqGrw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwB3e_0fiGqGrw00
Images courtesy of LSU AgCenter

“Apple snails reproduce rapidly and are known for reaching high population densities in freshwater habitats,” according to the LSU AgCenter.

That means residents in the state could find them in places like rivers, bayous, ponds and swamps.

Bill banning transgender athletes from school teams passes Louisiana legislature

So what is the best way to get rid of this “invasive species?”

The best thing to do is to destroy the eggs by removing the masses from any place they are attached to above the water.

Apple snails can not hatch in the water.

Do not use your hands to remove the egg masses.

According to the LSU AgCenter, “Skin exposed to apple snail eggs should be washed immediately.”

So, why do you need to wash your hands?

The LSU AgCenter says, “The eggs contain a protein neurotoxin called PcPV2, which has been shown to be lethal to mice and it can cause irritation of the skin and eyes of humans.”

Despite apple snails being harmful to humans in these ways, you can eat them.

The LSU AgCenter advises that if you are going to eat an apple snail, please you caution when preparing the meal.

“The snails are edible when thoroughly cooked and properly cleaned by removing all intestinal material,” according to the LSU AgCenter.

If you don’t prepare a meal of apple snails correctly, you could die.

The LSU AgCenter says, “Raw or undercooked snails can contain rat lungworm, a parasite that can cause potentially fatal eosinophilic meningitis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
lsuagcenter.com

Cotton planting nearly finished in Louisiana

Louisiana cotton planting is nearly complete. The state is expected to nearly double its acreage this year because of good cotton prices, and the high cost of nitrogen fertilizer has some farmers switching acres from corn to cotton. LSU AgCenter reporter Craig Gautreaux has this report.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana hunting, fishing license fee structure changes begin June

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says its new fee structure for hunting and fishing licenses begins June 1. According to LDWF, the change “streamlines the old process, reducing the number of licenses required.” Changes will also result in a more stable source of revenue for the agency. LDWF says the new fee structure was approved during last year’s state legislative session.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hippie Town In Louisiana

Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in Louisiana. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Magic 1470AM

10 Of The Coolest Airbnb’s Along The Gulf Of Mexico In Louisiana

Looking for a unique stay, the ultimate fishing camp, or the perfect spot to have a family reunion near the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana? I found a few Airbnb locations along the Gulf that piqued my interest, as well as on onlyinyourstate.com. I thought how cool would it be to stay at a beach house here at home along rather than go out of town. There are literally tons of vacation homes directly on the beach in awesome Lousiana towns like Grand Isle, Cameron, Constance Beach, Houma, Cocodrie, Lafitte, Happy Jack, and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

Discover Louisiana's French Roots in the Heart of Cajun Country

Pick a town or small city in rural USA for your summer road trip and you’re bound to get a lot of the same. Perhaps a cute main drag, a church or two, an old-school diner... Don’t get me wrong, small-town America can be great—but there’s no place quite like Lafayette, Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Louisiana Legislature#Snails#Meningitis
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana’s 6 Fastest Shrinking Parishes

Louisiana has one the most culturally diverse populations in the United States, but that population is also shrinking. According to the 2020 Census, the population only rose by a little under 125,000 from 2010 to 2020. It is estimated that it then dropped by -0.7%. That percentage may seem small...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

A Secret Beach in Louisiana? Yup, and Locals Love It

It's About That Time, Where the Salty Breeze is Calling Our Name. Right about now is the time that all of my friends make their way to Gulf Shores and to Florida. I keep thinking of ways to get my taste of summer all while staying in Louisiana. Turns out, Louisiana has a hidden gem that many Louisianians have kept a secret for several years.
LOUISIANA STATE
KOCO

VIDEO: Alligator interrupts classes at Louisiana high school

A police department in Louisiana responded to a high school Tuesday in reference to an alligator on campus. Police say first hour exams were interrupted when the alligator was spotted through a classroom window around 10 a.m. The four-and-a-half foot alligator was contained by Animal Control. The alligator was turned...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
stjosephpost.com

Nutrien to build world’s largest clean ammonia plant in Louisiana

Nutrien says it is evaluating a site in Louisiana as the place to build the world’s biggest clean ammonia facility. The new plant would leverage low-cost natural gas, tidewater access to world markets, and high-quality carbon capture and sequestration infrastructure at its existing facility in Geismar, Louisiana. The goal...
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: A win for a small Louisiana city -- and for the nation's clean energy future

We have not been shy on this page in sharing our criticisms of President Joe Biden’s energy policies, particularly those aimed at hastening the pivot from fossil fuels. Still, there's an important role for Washington to play in reducing emissions and fighting climate change. So today we offer a kind word for a federal initiative to promote alternative energy here in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Louisiana leader offers solution to tires being dumped

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City governments in Louisiana have struggled to stop folks from throwing their old tires wherever they please. Now, state leaders are stepping in to offer a solution. Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, said he first heard of the problem happening out in rural areas during...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Finally, a bridge solution

“We can’t afford to quibble over this. This is a must.”. State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, was talking Monday about legislation that is designed to build new Interstate 10 bridges at Lake Charles and Baton Rouge and complete work on I-49 from the Arkansas line to New Orleans.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy