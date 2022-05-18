ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont, CA

Double Amputee in Wheelchair Shot at Westmont McDonald's

By Beverly White
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity activists on Tuesday said they want justice for a double amputee fighting for his life after being shot outside a McDonald's in South LA's Westmont neighborhood. The Rev. Douglas Nelson, of True LA Church, asked for for prayer for the community as the unidentified victim fought for his life and...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 11

Nehemiah Marcus
3d ago

There must be some virus or something making people insane. How else to explain all the violence and shootings. None of this makes any sense.

Reply(1)
4
