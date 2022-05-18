ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

A galactic smashup might explain galaxies without dark matter

By Emily Conover
Science News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo mysterious galaxies, devoid of dark matter, could have a smashing origin story. About 8 billion years ago, researchers propose, two dwarf galaxies slammed into one another. That cosmic crash caused the gas within those two galaxies to split up and form multiple new dwarf galaxies, including the two dark matter–free...

www.sciencenews.org

