Twelve-year-old Ava White said “don’t leave me” to her friends as she was lying on the ground after being stabbed, a court has heard.The jury in the trial of a 14-year-old boy accused of Ava’s murder heard more pre-recorded evidence on Monday from friends who were with the schoolgirl in Liverpool city centre on November 25 when the stabbing happened.A 15-year-old girl told police in an interview she thought the defendant had punched Ava to the neck so she ran after him, before returning to see Ava lying on the floor.She said: “I remember her saying to us ‘don’t leave...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO