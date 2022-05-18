2022 PGA Championship DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, lineups, sleepers, advice

The Kentucky Derby winner won't run, but an impressive lineup of nine horses will compete in the 2022 Preakness Stakes, set for Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter will get a chance for redemption while Rich Strike rests for the Belmont. Rich Strike became the second-biggest long shot to win the Run for the Roses at 80-1 two weeks ago. The 2022 Preakness Stakes field in Baltimore features Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen's Epicenter as the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Early Voting, trained by Chad Brown, is the 7-2 second choice, followed by D. Wayne Lukas-trained Secret Oath (9-2). Bob Baffert also has a presence in the Preakness Stakes 2022 field, though Armagnac (12-1) will run under the direction of Tim Yakteen. Post time for the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO