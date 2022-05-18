ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 PGA Championship DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, lineups, sleepers, advice

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2022 PGA Championship, which tees off on Thursday. McIlroy, who's among the highest-priced players on...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 2

Round 2 of the 2022 PGA Championship is officially underway, and the drama -- much like the temperature at Southern Hills -- is beginning to heat up as some of the sport's brightest and best battle it out at the top of the leaderboard. Justin Thomas was at the front of the movers and shakers Friday in Round 2 as he posted a 3-under 67 -- tied for the lowest to par in the morning wave -- to grab the clubhouse lead from 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy. Thomas played his final 13 holes bogey-free at 2 under as part of his move that now has him at 6 under and solo leader.
GOLF
AOL Corp

Reports: ESPN's Sage Steele hit in face by Jon Rahm's tee shot at PGA Championship

ESPN anchor Sage Steele reportedly is recovering at home after she was apparently hit in the face by a drive from Jon Rahm at the PGA Championship on Thursday. Steele, who was at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to help with the network’s coverage of the second major championship of the season, has since traveled home to Connecticut, according to the New York Post. She won’t be part of any coverage through the rest of the tournament.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcclure
Person
Jordan Spieth
thegolfnewsnet.com

What is the PGA Championship playoff format?

There's a chance the PGA Championship goes to a playoff, and it might mean that we finish near the darkness at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., using the PGA Championship playoff format. The PGA Championship playoff format isn't sudden death. Rather, it's a three-hole aggregate-score playoff, meaning that the competitors...
TULSA, OK
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions, lineup: Horse racing expert who called Medina Spirit lists picks

The Kentucky Derby winner won't run, but an impressive lineup of nine horses will compete in the 2022 Preakness Stakes, set for Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter will get a chance for redemption while Rich Strike rests for the Belmont. Rich Strike became the second-biggest long shot to win the Run for the Roses at 80-1 two weeks ago. The 2022 Preakness Stakes field in Baltimore features Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen's Epicenter as the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Early Voting, trained by Chad Brown, is the 7-2 second choice, followed by D. Wayne Lukas-trained Secret Oath (9-2). Bob Baffert also has a presence in the Preakness Stakes 2022 field, though Armagnac (12-1) will run under the direction of Tim Yakteen. Post time for the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.
SPORTS
FanSided

Has Jordan Spieth ever won the PGA Championship?

Jordan Spieth is one of the contenders to take home the Wanamaker Trophy at the Southern Hills Country Club for the 104th PGA Championship. It’s the only silverware he’s missing among his three major victories. His second-place finish in 2015 was the closest he ever came. 2015 was...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel#Tour Championship#Pga Dfs#Sportsline
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Leading PGA Championship: Golf World Reacts

It appears all the positive momentum Rory McIlroy had in the final round of the Masters carried over to the first round of the PGA Championship. McIlroy is currently at the top of the leaderboard by himself, shooting 4-under par through the first eight holes. After settling for par on the first two holes, he rattled off four straight birdies.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Pga Championship, tee times of second round

The PGA Championship 2022 is celebrated, the 'major' that takes place in Southern Hills. Rory McIlroy starts as first classified with -5 on the first day, followed by Zalatoris and Hoge, both with -4. Jon Rahm has not had a good first day of competition and is far from the leading group with +2 over par for the field.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: The sneaky Southern Hills stat Rory McIlroy will want to hear

TULSA — Here we are on Thursday afternoon of PGA Championship week, and there's more intrigue than we had any right to expect thanks to Rory McIlroy. He's at the top of the leaderboard, a shot clear of his nearest rivals, and while we're used to seeing his late charges that come up agonizingly short of late at majors—the latest coming a month ago at Augusta National—we're not quite used to seeing him seize the lead this early.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy